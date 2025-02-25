Gil Holzman, President&CEO, Eco Atlantic Oil&Gas, will speak at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum 2025 in Paris this May as the company expands its presence in the Orange Basin, offshore South Africa.

The Canada-headquartered Eco Atlantic has recently expanded its presence in Africa through strategic transactions and exploration initiatives. In June 2024, Eco Atlantic farmed into Block 1 in the Orange Basin, further strengthening its exploration portfolio in the region. The block has extensive 2D and 3D seismic data already completed, with no additional seismic acquisition or well drilling planned during the three-year carried period. During this time, Eco will focus on interpreting and analyzing the existing data to inform its planned Work Program, leveraging its in-house exploration team. The company also holds interests in Blocks 2B and 3B/4B in South Africa, along with four licenses in Namibia.

Eco Atlantic's approach centers on exploring low-carbon intensity oil and gas in stable emerging markets close to infrastructure, aiming to deliver material value for its stakeholders while contributing to the energy transition. The company prioritizes efficient exploration strategies that minimize environmental impact while maximizing resource potential.

By focusing on proven basins with existing infrastructure, Eco Atlantic seeks to accelerate development timelines and enhance economic viability in its operating regions. The upcoming forum will highlight how oil and gas independents like Eco Atlantic are navigating Africa’s evolving energy landscape, driving investment and sustainable resource development.