As part of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya’s public consultations with youth on the political process, 21 youth from across the eastern region joined an online consultation on Sunday about the Advisory Committee’s proposals to take Libya to elections. Highlighting their recommendations, they said youth must have representation in government institutions in order to rebuild trust with the executive which has been eroded.

“We do not trust any of the current entities. There is a large trust gap among young people and government entities because we do not have any representation,” said one participant from Benghazi.

“None of the existing bodies give space for new players,” said another participant from Benghazi. “They do not give space to youth. We need new bodies that represent us.”

Others agreed saying that the current institutions have lost the confidence of the people, with many believing they have obstructed elections because those running them wish to stay in power.

Many participants suggested that Option 4, which stipulates a Constituent Assembly be selected through a dialogue forum to select an interim government and pave the way for elections, was the most reasonable way forward as it gives citizens a voice. But others advocated for options 1, 2 and 3. Option 1 suggests near simultaneous presidential and legislative elections. Option 2 suggests electing a legislature first to adopt a constitution before conducting presidential elections. Option 3 suggests adopting a constitution prior to any elections.

“We have tried options 1 and 2 before and they were unsuccessful,” said a participant from Derna. “It is like the Advisory Committee put forward four options, the first three of which have already been done.”

A participant from Benghazi argued: “Option 4 is the best option because there is a constituent assembly, and we can be local observers.”

“Simultaneous elections will not work,” said another participant who favoured Option 2.

The current political environment is not conducive to linking presidential and legislative elections, as is suggested in the Advisory Committee’s first option, they said.

“It is very difficult to have a full electoral track,” said a participant from Benghazi. “We saw what the government did to prevent elections last time. Any new government must be under a constitutional track that elections follow.”

The need for political stability was stressed, with participants saying the impact of the ongoing economic and security situation was taking a significant toll.

“I don’t accept a unified government in Tripoli when I need development in my area and they are 1,000 kilometres away,” said one participant from Benghazi.

Another from Al Marj, said that all the options were ideal, if Libya was a stable country. They suggested that a national dialogue that included everyone—not just 40 to 50 people— and which represented each region would be hard to ignore if it was established.

“The country requires political and institutional stability for there to be a future. We must let the people choose, not have us subjected to under-the-table agreements,” said another participant. “There must be real opportunities for women and youth to participate. But there also has to be regional representation. Federalism is a realistic solution to these issues and would save the country from regional separation and ensure a fair distribution of wealth.”