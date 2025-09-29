The Eighth East African Youth Parliament concluded in Arusha with impassioned calls for courage, humility, unity and meaningful action as the region’s young leaders debated their role in advancing integration, governance, and peace across the Community.

The two-day sitting, held on 26 and 27 September 2025 under the theme “Local Youth Actions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Beyond,” brought together 80 delegates from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Somalia, South Sudan, Rwanda, Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) hosted at the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA).

The Clerk of EALA, Alex Obatre opened the session with a challenge to delegates to go beyond speeches and symbolism, urging them to ensure that their debates produce formal communiqués that could be tracked and acted upon by national parliaments and EALA itself.

“You have set yourselves goals. You are going to debate this. You come up with proposals. Where will those proposals end?” he asked.

“I urge that we move from debates to communiqués, and these communiqués are followed up to parliaments and to EALA… What standardised documents can we have out of these eight parliaments which we can simultaneously present to all our parliaments?”

He emphasised that such communiqués would be vital to measure the Youth Parliament’s influence on regional policy, adding that, ‘in that way, we shall be able to track whether our resolutions are sinking down, finding their way onto the agenda of national parliaments’.”

Erik van der Zanden of the Sankara Peace Foundation urged delegates to embrace leadership rooted in courage and humility.

“The most important quality of any leader is courage. But courage without humility will lead to destruction. If we train ourselves to be humble and courageous, it is destiny for us that we become great leaders,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Akina Mama Wa Africa (AMwA), Stella Nansamba reminded participants that meaningful inclusion is not charity but justice. “Effective youth participation is about creating opportunities for young people to influence, shape, design and contribute to policy. Womens’ and youths meaningful participation ensures accountability, strengthens democracy and builds resilience in societies facing multiple crises,” she said.

Elijah Tipango of the East African Youth Network reminded delegates of their responsibility, warning them against treating the sitting as symbolic.

“We gather here not as representatives of our nations, but as custodians of our shared dream. You are not here just for pictures. We are not the leaders of tomorrow, we are the leaders of today… Any table without a youth, we shall bring this table,” he declared.

David Ivan Masajjage, the Assistant Director Communications and Public Affairs at the Parliament of Uganda asked the youths to take advantage of the opportunities they have like the Youth Parliament to transform their lives.

Other speakers echoed the call for urgency. Philip Nabyama of the Parliament of Uganda urged the youth to embrace their legislative mandate, while Edmund Akoto of the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre in Ghana quipped that eloquence alone was meaningless.

Representing Faraja Africa Foundation, Joseph Munyangabo reminded the delegates that youth power must be exercised responsibly, urging them to speak with substance, lead with courage, debate with integrity and legislate with vision.

The Youth Parliament quickly moved into substantive business and adopted several key motions.

The first, introduced by Uganda’s Ivan Ahurra and seconded by Ivan Lakisa, called on East African Community (EAC) member states to safeguard the digital rights of young people, citing violations of freedom of expression, social media shutdowns, and high roaming charges.

The second, tabled by Jean Felix Rugongo of Rwanda, urged the Community to operationalise youth inclusion in the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

A motion was adopted calling on the Community to promote inclusive sexual and reproductive health and rights for adolescents and young people, with a strong commitment to removing barriers to access.

Another motion was passed urging the Community to strengthen education systems across partner states to ensure quality, equity, and broader opportunities for learners.

The House also adopted a motion on increasing youth participation in economic development and governance, recognizing the central role of young people in shaping the region’s future.

Finally, a motion was endorsed to enhance peace, security, and youth-led cross-border cooperation in support of deeper regional integration and free movement.

Closing the session, Speaker of EALA, Rt. Hon. Joseph Ntakirutimana urged the youth to claim their space in shaping the region’s future but to do so wisely.

“You still have a long way to go… If you do not stand up, if you do not address issues, you get nothing from me,” he said.

Reflecting on decades of political life, he noted how many leaders cling to power until old age. “Some are 90s, 100. Some cannot even move, but it’s a fact to stay there,” he observed.

He cautioned against reckless action, instead urging careful strategy.

“Please… fight, but in the way that you should remain alive… Use your mind, your brain,” he said.

Ending his address on a hopeful note, the Speaker added, ‘we love you. We want you to grow up and to replace us. And we always open our doors to you’.

The East African Youth Parliament, established in 2017, continues to provide a platform for young leaders across the region to shape the future of integration.

It has grown into a recognised space for amplifying youth voices on governance, peace and development.

This year’s sitting was supported by the Faraja Africa Foundation, the Parliament of Uganda, EALA, AMwA and other partners.

As delegates departed Arusha, they carried the challenge set before them to ensure that their unity, resolutions and energy translate into concrete action across East Africa.

