Youth in the East African Community member states have been urged to emulate leaders led the liberation struggles that ushered in independence.

The call was made by the Youth Member of Parliament for Northern Region, Hon. Boniface Okot at the opening of the Seventh East African Youth Parliament in Arusha, Tanzania on Thursday, 14 November 2024.

Okot said that heads of states that led independence struggles started their journey as youth where they formed formidable political organisations such as Tanganyika African National Union(TANU) that metamorphosed into the current leading party in Tanzania, the Chama Cha Mapenduzi (CCM).

“In Tanzania, you will realise that, Julius Nyerere founded TANU when he was only 28 years old. In Uganda, the first post-independence President, Milton Obote was only 25 years old when he was joining the Uganda National Congress,” said Okot.

Okot cited other leaders in Kenya, Burundi, Rwanda, and South Sudan who, while at a youthful age, led the political organisations that fought for independence.

“Our independence fathers were this young at the time when they commenced these independence struggles. They did not have social media as an easy means of connecting with people, their hardships were harder than ours, roads were terrible but those leaders were still able to fulfill their generational mission,” Okot said.

The Clerk to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA), Alex Obatre while officiating at the opening of the sittings, commended the youth for the resolutions that have been carried on through EALA committees.

Obatre said that the recommendation of the Sixth Youth Parliament to formulate the EAC Youth Policy and Bill has been adhered to.

“The Youth Policy is being discussed by the council of EAC ministers. For the EAC Youth Bill, Hon. Gerald Siranda [Uganda] has been assigned to introduce the bill for the First Reading,” Obatre said.

He noted that EALA is also pushing for formulation of policies to cater for other interest groups, especially people with disabilities and gender.

During the deliberations of the East African Youth Parliament, members made major calls to improve the understanding of climate change by locals, increase partnerships in EAC countries on climate change action and create alliances on the topic of carbon credits.

The youth members also deliberated on matters related to trade barriers and legislative scrutiny, where they made strong calls for easy access to trade for the youth and involvement of youth in leadership and governance, respectively.

The East African Youth Parliament organised by Faraja Africa Foundation is supported by Parliament of Uganda among other partners, in a bid to create a platform for the youth to make proposals for the region's growth.

The sittings were held from 14 to 15 November 2024bringing together over 70 youth from Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and South Sudan.