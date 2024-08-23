The East African Community (EAC) Deputy Secretary General in charge of Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Hon. Andrea Aguer Ariik, has urged EAC Partner States to expedite the signing of the EAC Air Transport Market (Liberalisation) Regulations as part of efforts to enhance regional integration and stimulate economic growth in East Africa.

Hon. Ariik’s plea comes in the wake of concluded development of the Regulations for Liberalisation of the Air Transport Market in the EAC Region. The regulations are expected to be submitted to the 19th Meeting of EAC Sectoral Council on Transport, Communication and Meteorology (SC-TCM) for adoption.

Speaking during the 19th Meeting of Director Generals of Civil Aviation and Airports Authorities at the EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania, the Deputy Secretary General said once adopted by the SC-TCM and thereafter signed and ratified by the Partner States, the air transport market in the EAC will be fully liberalised, adding that Partner States will subsequently negotiate their Regional Air Transport Bilateral arrangements under the Multilateral Air Services Agreement.

The liberalisation of the air transport market in the region is expected to lower the cost of air fares, stimulate demand for air traffic, connectivity, increase operation efficiency, reduce the flying time and support the expansion of air transport capacities and the regional economy.

The Deputy Secretary General said that liberalisation of air transport within the EAC would not only facilitate easier movement of people and goods but also boost tourism and trade among member states.

“An integrated air transport market is essential for the development of our region. By removing barriers to air travel, we can enhance competitiveness and attract investment in the region,” said Hon. Ariik.

The DSG urged the meeting to look into the possibility of harmonising the current regulatory fee and charges in the region under the spirit of the EAC Common Market Protocol, and to consider and designate the EAC Air Transport Market a domestic for EAC national registered air operators operating within EAC territory and apply charges applicable to domestic parties and eventually lower passenger tariffs.

“The cost of air fares in the region has caused a public outcry that needs to be addressed,” he added.

Hon. Ariik further urged the Directors of Civil Aviation Authorities in the region to implement the agreed programmes and projects within their domain including the ratification of model regulations to foster the development and integration of the Civil Aviation and Air Transport industry in the EAC Region.

On the modalities for reducing regional air fares, Hon. Ariik revealed that the EAC Secretariat in collaboration with Partner States has developed strategies and possible mechanisms that can be considered to lower the cost of air fares including the proposal to formulate national consultative committees by Partner States to guide national consultation exercise as directed by the 17th TCM.

The Deputy Secretary General disclosed the Republic of Burundi and the Republic of Rwanda have submitted their reports after their national consultations to the EAC Secretariat, even as he called upon the other Partner States to do the same.

Hon. Ariik urged Partner States to prioritise the establishment of conducive environments for airlines to operate and expand their services regionally. “We cannot afford to lag behind in an era where the aviation industry is rapidly evolving,” said the DSG.

He reaffirmed the Secretariats commitment to facilitating the necessary discussions and providing support to Partner States in their efforts to achieve a liberalised and integrated air transport market.

The 19th Meeting of the Heads of Civil Aviation and Airports Authorities is being convened as the a follow up of the implementation of directives and recommendations of the 18th Meeting of the Heads of Civil Aviation and Airports Authorities held in January 2023 in Arusha, Tanzania.

The purpose of this meeting therefore is to consider the implementation of the Civil Aviation programmes for the period from February 2023 to June 2024.