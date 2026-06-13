The East African Community (EAC) is scaling up regional efforts to respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak and strengthen preparedness measures against communicable diseases across the region.

In line with this, the EAC and KfW Development Bank on Friday, 12 June 2026, signed a €5 million partnership to strengthen the regional health sector in addressing Mpox and other highly infectious disease outbreaks. The support will also contribute to strengthening laboratory capacities across the region.

The agreement was signed by the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Stephen P. Mbundi and KfW Development Bank Country Director, Tanzania/EAC Ms. Vanessa Eidt.

In addition, Germany committed a further €3 million through KfW Development Bank to support Ebola response efforts in the region.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania, the EAC Secretary General, Amb. Mbundi, appreciated Germany’s consistent commitment to strengthening resilient regional systems and institutions that directly serve the people of East Africa.

He acknowledged Germany as one of the EAC’s long-standing and highly valued strategic partners that continues to make tangible contributions to regional integration and development.

“This support will go a long way in supporting the EAC advance regional coordination in response to current public health threats. This includes strengthening surveillance systems, enhancing laboratory capacity, and mobilizing technical expertise across Partner States,” he stated.

The German delegation was led by the Chargé d'Affaires of the German Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, Mr. Manuel Müller. Mr. Müller highlighted the value of long-term investment in regional preparedness.

“At this very moment, it is paying off that German development cooperation has been partnering with EAC for many years in pandemic preparedness: in the establishment of early warning systems that are now sounding the alarm; in training for medical professionals who are now on the front lines; and in laboratories where testing is now being carried out around the clock. The aid, know-how and expertise do exist and are fully available in EAC Partner States. We are confident that all stakeholders continue facilitating cross-border cooperation to prevent the dangerous virus from spreading further,” he said.

The additional German support reflects continued efforts by the EAC and its partners to strengthen regional solidarity, enhance preparedness capacities, and ensure Partner States are equipped to respond effectively to current and future public health emergencies.

The EAC and the German Government have a long-standing partnership in strengthening regional health security, epidemic preparedness, and outbreak response. Since 2016, Germany has supported the EAC in strengthening disease surveillance systems, laboratory networks, workforce development, and emergency response mechanisms across the region.

As part of this cooperation, the EAC further flagged off one mobile laboratory supported by the German Government. Through German support, the EAC has deployed ten mobile laboratories across seven Partner States, namely Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda. The mobile laboratories provide rapid diagnostic services that enable early detection, confirmation of cases, and timely outbreak containment.

The EAC Mobile Laboratory Network was established under the Regional Network of Reference Laboratories for Combating Communicable Diseases Project, implemented by the EAC with technical support from the Bernhard Nocht Institute for Tropical Medicine (BNITM) and financial support from the Government of Germany through KfW Development Bank.

The laboratories have already proven critical in major public health responses, including the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Ebola outbreak in Uganda, the 2023 Marburg outbreak in Tanzania, and the regional Mpox outbreak in 2024.

The EAC also received 500 sets of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) from the Government of Germany to support frontline health workers engaged in preparedness and response activities.

The Secretary General noted that EAC Partner States continue to facilitate the deployment of technical experts at strategic locations, including border points of entry and identified hotspots.

“The EAC Rapidly Deployable Pool of Experts (RDE), a multidisciplinary network of more than 180 experts operating under a One Health approach, has been significant in strengthening this response by enabling rapid deployment of specialists during outbreaks and other public health emergencies,” he added.

To further enhance regional readiness, healthcare workers and members of the RDE will undergo targeted training in infection prevention and control, risk communication and community engagement, risk assessment, and outbreak management. These activities are being implemented through the Support to Pandemic Preparedness in the EAC Region (PanPrep) project by GIZ in collaboration with Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, the German Epidemic Preparedness Team (SEEG), and the African Volunteers Health Corps (AVoHC) of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

As of June 2026, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and Uganda continue to report cases of Ebola Virus Disease, underscoring the need for sustained vigilance and coordinated regional action. EAC Partner States have experienced recurrent outbreaks of infectious diseases, including Ebola, Marburg, Measles, Avian Influenza, and COVID-19, all of which pose significant threats to public health, livelihoods, and economic stability.

The EAC Deputy Secretary General responsible for Infrastructure, Productive, Social and Political Sectors, Hon. Aguer Ariik Malueth, was in attendance.

Also in attendance from the German delegation were Ms. Julia Kronberg, Head of Cooperation, German Embassy, Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; Ms. Anne Hahn, GIZ Country Director, Tanzania/EAC; and Mr. Bjorn Richter, GIZ Cluster Coordinator.