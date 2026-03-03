The organisers of DRC Mining Week, the region's longest-running and most influential mining platform, have unveiled what it will focus on in June this year, including an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation, and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining capital.

Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo – 17–19 June 2026

DRC Mining Week, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s longest-running and most influential mining platform, has officially launched its 2026 teaser brochure — unveiling an expanded vision for investment, industrialisation and cross-border collaboration in the heart of Africa’s mining capital.

Taking place from 17–19 June 2026 in Lubumbashi, the event will once again convene mining operators, global investors, EPCs, OEMs, technology providers, financial institutions and government leaders shaping the future of mining in the DRC and across the continent.

As the world intensifies its focus on critical minerals, copper, cobalt and battery metals, the DRC remains central to the global energy transition. The 2026 edition builds on this momentum — shifting from conversation to implementation.

A Platform Driving Industrial Growth

The newly released teaser brochure outlines an enhanced 2026 agenda designed to address:

Value-chain development and in-country beneficiation

Infrastructure and power solutions for mining growth

ESG and responsible sourcing frameworks

Financing mechanisms and project bankability

Regional and international partnerships

With increasing global interest from countries including China, Australia, the United States, Canada, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the European Union, DRC Mining Week 2026 is positioned as a critical meeting point between African mineral producers and international capital.

Why 2026 Matters

The DRC produces over 70% of the world’s cobalt and is Africa’s largest copper producer. As industrialisation accelerates under national leadership priorities, mining stakeholders are under pressure to move beyond extraction toward sustainable, localised economic growth.

DRC Mining Week serves as the neutral business platform where:

Mining houses meet solution providers

Investors assess bankable projects

Governments engage with private sector partners

Regional operators align on infrastructure and logistics

The 2026 programme will feature high-level conference sessions, strategic roundtables, technical workshops and an international exhibition showcasing cutting-edge mining technologies and services.

Building on Legacy, Expanding Opportunity

With more than a decade of convening the sector, DRC Mining Week continues to evolve alongside the industry. The teaser brochure signals a renewed focus on:

Attracting senior decision-makers

Expanding international participation

Strengthening upstream and downstream representation

Increasing investor and EPC engagement

Deepening collaboration across Africa’s mining jurisdictions

As preparations intensify, stakeholders are encouraged to secure early participation to maximise visibility and commercial opportunity.

Download the Teaser Brochure

The 2026 teaser brochure provides a comprehensive overview of participation opportunities, sponsorship packages, exhibition options and strategic themes.

To download the brochure or enquire about participation, visit:

www.DRCMiningWeek.com

DRC Mining Week dates and venue 2026:

- Expo and conference: 17–19 June 2026

- Location: The Pullman Grand Karavia Hotel, Lubumbashi, DRC

Media Contact:

Jiten Ramjee

VUKA Group

jiten.ramjee@wearevuka.com

Social Media:

Website: www.DRCMiningWeek.com

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4r8cGV5

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/3N00Ez9

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/46Cdkmx

About DRC Mining Week:

DRC Mining Week is the DRC’s premier mining and infrastructure platform, bringing together industry leaders, policymakers, investors and technical experts to shape the future of mining in Central Africa.

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group (https://WeAreVuka.com/) (formerly Clarion Events Africa) is a leading Cape Town-based and multi-award-winning organiser of exhibitions, conferences and digital events across the continent in the infrastructure, energy, mining, mobility, green economy and retail sectors. Well-known events by VUKA Group include DRC Mining Week (https://apo-opa.co/4ramyxA), DRC-Critical Minerals&Industrilisation Forum (https://apo-opa.co/4rKxwuF), Nigeria Mining Week (https://apo-opa.co/4uo0YZx), Enlit Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4r7jzGk), Africa’s Green Economy Summit (https://apo-opa.co/407dtKV), Carbon Markets Africa Summit (https://apo-opa.co/3PbboLA), Smarter Mobility Africa (https://apo-opa.co/3Pd069F), ECOM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/4rdchAN) and CEM Africa (https://apo-opa.co/46B1CbN).