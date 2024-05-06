The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) (https://IsDBInstitute.org) played a pioneering role and made defining contributions to the growth and development of Islamic finance globally over the past 50 years, Acting Director General of IsDB Institute, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, has said.

Dr. Al-Suwailem made these remarks while welcoming participants of a side event themed ‘A Pioneering Role: 50 Years Long Journey in Support of Islamic Finance’, on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings and Golden Jubilee in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, held on 27-30 April 2024.

He noted that the IsDB was the first Islamic bank to be established, with no institution having any previous experience to guide the Bank into Sharia’h-compliant financial procedures.

The Acting Director General listed many firsts by the IsDB, including pioneering Islamic financial transactions and instruments, as well as creating an ecosystem for Islamic finance to grow.

“The first application of Murabaha to finance trade between member countries was conducted by the Islamic Development Bank, in 1976 or 1977,” he noted.

The Bank also made sustained efforts to nurture and develop the Islamic financial sector through equity investment in Islamic financial institutions.

Further, the Bank has been a founding member of key Islamic financial infrastructure institutions like the Accounting and Auditing Organization for Islamic Financial Institutions (AAOIFI), the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB), and others.

Dr. Al-Suwailem noted that this demonstrated a commitment by the Bank not just to financing Islamic institutions, but to building the infrastructure and standards that make the entire sector reliable and sustainable.

Other speakers during the event also espoused the crucial role of the IsDB Group in laying a strong foundation for the development of the Islamic financial industry.

Media contact:

Habeeb Idris Pindiga

Associate Manager, Knowledge Horizons

Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI)

Email: hpindiga@isdb.org

Social media handles:

Twitter (X): https://apo-opa.co/3G7Y7vR

Facebook: https://apo-opa.co/40OTYq0

LinkedIn: https://apo-opa.co/40LPb8T

About the Islamic Development Bank Institute:

The Islamic Development Bank Institute (IsDBI) is the knowledge beacon of the Islamic Development Bank Group. Guided by the principles of Islamic economics and finance, the IsDB Institute leads the development of innovative knowledge-based solutions to support the sustainable economic advancement of IsDB Member Countries and various Muslim communities worldwide. The IsDB Institute enables economic development through pioneering research, human capital development, and knowledge creation, dissemination, and management. The Institute leads initiatives to enable Islamic finance ecosystems, ultimately helping Member Countries achieve their development objectives. More information about the IsDB Institute is available on https://IsDBInstitute.org