The Africa Women Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum (AWIEF) (https://www.AWIEForum.org) has confirmed that esteemed South African businesswoman, philanthropist, and fashion entrepreneur, Precious Moloi-Motsepe will deliver a keynote address at the 2023 edition of their prestigious annual AWIEF Conference and Awards.

AWIEF2023 Conference and Awards will take place on 9 and 10 November 2023 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Kigali, Rwanda, in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and Innovation of Rwanda, Private Sector Federation (PSF) Rwanda – Specialized Cluster, and Rwanda Convention Bureau.

Dr. Moloi-Motsepe is the Co-founder of the Motsepe Foundation, one of the largest foundations on the continent. The work of the Foundation is aligned to 12 of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) outlined by the United Nations, demonstrating its commitment to promoting sustainable development and making a positive impact on the continent.

She is also the Chancellor of the University of Cape Town, and the Founder of African Fashion International (AFI), a globally affiliated enterprise that champions African creatives and facilitates their entrance into global markets.

Currently in its 9th year, the award-winning AWIEF Conference is Africa's leading entrepreneurship event and provides a powerful platform for bringing together thought leaders, policymakers, development partners, and stakeholders in the African entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem for high-level discussions on Africa's economic development challenges and proffering inclusive solutions.

By bringing together a pan-African and international representation of business owners, leaders, and communities, the AWIEF event promotes intra-Africa trade, shines a light on achievements and acts as a catalyst to network, share knowledge, engage in dialogue, and learn from experts and peers across the continent’s borders and beyond.

With the theme Leveraging the Power of the Digital Economy: Innovate, Redefine, Empower, this year’s event aims to boost inclusivity, enhance partnerships, and empower startups and enterprises in the digital economy.

About her participation in AWIEF2023, Dr. Moloi-Motsepe said: “If we work together and act decisively, we can attain gender equality in our lifetimes. Using the power of the digital economy to drive African female entrepreneurship and innovation is a key dimension of this journey. I am excited about AWIEF2023, and proud to be a participant. Let’s use the opportunity to meet, learn, collaborate, and inspire, and in so doing build the momentum we need to empower all the women of Africa.”

Irene Ochem, AWIEF Founder and CEO said: “We are honoured and excited at the participation of Dr. Moloi-Motsepe in AWIEF2023, an exemplary global philanthropist and businesswoman. She is a leading advocate and driving force for the advancement of women in leadership and gender equality and serves as an inspirational figure and role model for women in business.”

Dr. Moloi-Motsepe joins a powerful global speaker faculty for AWIEF2023, including H. E. Paula Ingabire, Minister of ICT and Innovation, Rwanda, Fatma Samba Diouf Samoura, Secretary General, FIFA, Clare Akamanzi, CEO, Rwanda Development Board, Cosmas Zavazava, Chief of Department, Partnerships for Digital Development, International Telecommunication Union, Yvonne Manzi Makolo, CEO, RwandAir and Chairperson, Board of Governors, IATA, and Eleanor Nwadinobi, President, Medical Women's International Association (MWIA).

