Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba: “Today in Zambia, I was pleased to be received by President Hakainde Hichilema to build on their dialogue with President Zelenskyy.

We appreciate Zambia’s solidarity with Ukraine and President Hichilema’s personal engagement in efforts to restore just and lasting peace as part of a group of African leaders.

Following the Peace Summit and Zambia’s recent decision to join its communique, I elaborated on the logic of Ukraine’s further steps to implement the Peace Formula on the path to the second Peace Summit. I expressed confidence that Zambia and wider Africa has a significant role to play on the path to peace.

I also conveyed Ukraine’s decision to provide Zambia with assistance within the ‘Grain From Ukraine’ humanitarian program to alleviate the consequences of this year’s devastating drought.

We also discussed a number of areas where we can make our bilateral partnership deeper and stronger, including agriculture, digitalization, energy security, economic cooperation, and trade".