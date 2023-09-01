DLA Piper Africa’s Burundi office (https://www.DLAPiper.com), RUBEYA&Co-Advocates, has announced the appointment of Ida Djuma as its Managing Partner. Ida succeeds Claver Nigarura, with her appointment further strengthening the firm's leadership team and position as one of the leading law firms in Burundi.

Ida brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the role having served as Head of Burundi’s Litigation&Arbitration team from 2013 to 2018 and as Head of its Financial Services sector from 2018 to 2023. Ida is also a Board Member of the Capital Market Regulatory Authority of Burundi and a Member of the Bar council of Bujumbura. Her contribution to Burundi’s legal and business landscape has earnt her recognition as a Woman Leader, as acknowledged by IFLR1000 in 2022, in addition to her ranking as a Leading Lawyer by global legal directory Chambers&Partners in 2023.

Ida commented on her appointment: “"I am honored to have the privilege of leading our Burundi team. I look forward to working with my fellow partners and colleagues locally, regionally and globally, to further enhance our Burundi offering, while upholding our founding principles to deliver exceptional legal services to our esteemed clients."

Peter Somekh, Managing Partner of DLA Piper Africa said: “We are thrilled to welcome Ida as our Burundi Managing Partner. Ida has made considerable impact since joining the firm and is highly respected in the market. She will bring a fresh perspective to leading the firm at a time of significant challenge and opportunity for businesses operating in Africa.”

James Kamau, Chair, DLA Piper Africa said: “Ida is a wonderful choice. She has the full support of our DLA Piper Africa Board, will do extremely well as Burundi’s Managing Partner and we look forward to working with her in a leadership capacity.”

“I would also like to thank and acknowledge Claver Nigarura for the enormous contribution he has made to our Burundi office. Claver has laid a strong foundation with the firm well positioned for future growth,” he continued.

Whilst stepping away from the Managing Partner role, Claver remains with the firm as a practicing Senior Partner.

