Yonis Ali Guedi, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of the Republic of Djibouti, will speak at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies 2025 conference. Taking place September 29 to October 3 in Cape Town, the conference unites global financiers and project developers with African governments and state-owned corporations, fostering collaboration and dealmaking in line with the respective energy goals of African nations.

Djibouti, serving as a gateway to international markets for several landlocked countries in East and Central Africa, is affirming its position as a trade corridor while scaling-up its own energy development. Under its Vision 2035 – a long-term strategic vision for the economy – the country aims to leverage is geostrategic position to support global and African trade. The country will achieve this by fostering regional integration and globalization with a view to creating a single Djibouti-Ethiopia-South Sudan-Somalia and Eritrea trade network. AEW: Invest in African Energies – as the largest event of its kind on the continent – supports this goal by uniting continental actors under one roof.

Beyond trade, Vision 2035 outlines a goal to produce 100% of the country’s electricity from renewable energy resources by 2035. At present, the country relies heavily on power imports, with interconnections with neighboring Ethiopia providing a crucial source of power to sustain the economy. Approximately 70% of Djibouti’s power is imported from Ethiopia, one of the biggest renewable energy producers in Africa. To enhance imports even further, the two countries are developing the Ethiopia-Djibouti Interconnection Project II – the second phase of the existing interconnection project which has been operating for ten years. The second phase will increase imports by 30%, reducing fossil fuel reliance in Djibouti.

In addition to imports, Djibouti is developing its own renewable energy projects. The country inaugurated its first wind farm in 2023: the 60 MW Red Sea Power facility. The project comprises a 220 MVA substation and 5 km of overhead transmission lines, connecting the facility with the Electricite de Djibouti substation. The country also signed an agreement with renewable energy firm AMEA Power in 2023 to develop a 25 MW solar photovoltaic project in the Grand Bara area near the capital city Djibouti. A 25-year power purchase agreement is in place with the government, with the project being developed under a Build-Own Operate and Transfer model. Following completion, the project will be the first solar independent power project in the country. The project is currently in the planning stage.

Stepping into this picture, AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025 offers a unique opportunity for the country to showcase its energy opportunities while connecting with global investors. The event is the premier platform for the African energy sector and takes place under a mandate of making energy poverty history by 2030. This aligns closely with the goals of Djibouti and Minister Guedi’s participation further underscores the commitment by the country to securing investment and driving energy development.

“Djibouti is taking advantage of its strategic location at the horn of Africa to strengthen Africa-global trade and exports. While the country does not have any domestic oil and gas resources as of yet, Djibouti is leveraging its renewable energy resources to improve electricity capacity and drive impactful economic growth. By participating at AEW: Invest in African Energies 2025, Minister Guedi is committing to working with regional and international partners to realize the country’s energy and trade goals,” states Tomás Gerbasio, VP Commercial and Strategic Engagement, African Energy Chamber.