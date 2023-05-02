AlloBrain, an expert in conversational AI and customer voice, announces its participation in GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com), the leading technology event on the continent. This presence demonstrates AlloBrain's commitment to innovation in the rapidly expanding African market, where its multilingual solution (82 languages) has already proven successful.

AlloBrain offers a comprehensive range of AI solutions, including AlloReview, AlloBot, and AlloIntelligence, which leverage proprietary cutting-edge conversational AI and incorporate practical applications of Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI to deliver an exceptional customer experience. These solutions enable companies to efficiently manage customer interactions, automate responses to repetitive requests, and gather valuable insights to drive growth and customer satisfaction.

AlloReview collects and analyzes real-time vocal feedback, AlloBot automates customer interactions, and AlloIntelligence examines conversations to ensure quality control and increase sales.

At GITEX Africa, AlloBrain will present its innovative solutions to industry leaders, investors, and decision-makers, paving the way for new partnerships. AlloBrain's participation in this event reinforces its position as a key player in conversational AI and customer voice innovation, shaping the future of customer engagement and service process optimization on a global scale.

For more information about AlloBrain and its innovative solutions, visit www.AlloBrain.com.

Press contact:

Jean VINCENT

jean@alloreview.com

+33 7 67 93 00 89