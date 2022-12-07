A disaster recovery training was organized in Ethiopia with support from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

The “Educational Training for Organizing the Leaders of Society and Reducing Disaster Damages” was held in cooperation with TİKA, the Turkish Red Crescent, and Maxbridge Foundation. Certificates of Achievement were presented to the participants at the end of the training program which lasted 50 hours in 6 days in total.

Speaking at the certification ceremony, TİKA’s Coordinator in Addis Ababa, Cengiz Polat shared the information of the fact that they have been conducting studies to raise the awareness of the public against possible disasters and to reduce damages in the country. Polat said, “Like many regions in the world, Ethiopia is frequently struck with various disasters such as wars, grasshopper infestations, droughts, and floods. As TİKA, we are developing projects for preventing avoidable disasters and reducing the damages of unavoidable ones.”

“The history of Turkish-Ethiopian relations is over 500 years old”

Undersecretary of the Turkish Embassy in Addis Ababa, Mustafa Kemal Basa indicated that the history of Turkish-Ethiopian relations is over 500 years old and that the first Turkish Embassy in Africa was opened in Ethiopia. Stating that Türkiye is a friend of Ethiopia and will remain so forever, Basa noted that Türkiye was one of the very few countries that refused to accept the Italian invasion of Ethiopia and that they are proud of this. Basa congratulated TİKA, the Turkish Red Crescent, and Maxbridge Foundation for carrying out a significant activity like this.

“Knowledge is not a source of power but a source of responsibility”

Speaking at the certification ceremony, TİKA’s Educational Projects Coordinator, Mustafa Haşim Polat thanked the program partners and said, “In our civilization, knowledge is not a source of power but a source of responsibility. And we have carried out this program with this sense of responsibility here today and have done what’s necessary for this responsibility. From now on, the responsibility is on your shoulders. I believe that you will perform what you have learned and teach it to others.”

Entering into service in Ethiopia in 2005, TİKA has carried out nearly 200 projects so far.