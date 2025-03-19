Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand


On 17 March 2025, Ms. Pinsuda Jayanama, Director-General of the Department of International Organizations, had a discussion with H.E. Mrs. Hala Youssef Ragab, Ambassador of the Arab republic of Egypt to Thailand.

Both sides welcomed close bilateral relations between Thailand and Egypt and discussed cooperation areas of mutual benefits, including relations in multilateral and UN-related areas. They also exchanged views on current global issues of mutual interest.

