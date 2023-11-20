On November 14, 2023, Secretary General of the Chinese Follow-up Committee of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and Director-General of the Department of African Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Wu Peng attended and addressed the opening ceremony of the Second Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture held in Sanya, Hainan.

Wu Peng said that this forum is a concrete measure to implement the Plan for China Supporting Africa's Agricultural Modernization announced by President Xi Jinping. Driven by the FOCAC, China-Africa agricultural cooperation in the new era has yielded fruitful results, bringing tangible benefits to the Chinese and African people. Looking into the future, China will further tap the potential for cooperation in agriculture investment, trade, industry and other fields with Africa, promote the high-quality development of China-Africa cooperation in agriculture, and help build a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

The Forum on China-Africa Cooperation in Agriculture, hosted by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, is an important sub-forum of the FOCAC. More than 200 people, including ministers, diplomatic envoys to China and representatives from 38 African countries and the African Union Commission as well as representatives of relevant Chinese ministries and agencies and relevant departments of Hainan Province attended the forum.