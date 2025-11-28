Papa Samba, Director General of Control and Monitoring Operations at Senegal’s Ministry of Energy, Petroleum and Mines has been confirmed as a speaker at the upcoming MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference and exhibition – taking place from December 8-10 in Dakar.

Samba’s participation comes at a pivotal moment for Senegal, as the country’s energy sector draws heightened global interest amid efforts to unlock its full resource potential for economic growth and energy security. With multiple exploration campaigns underway and notable discoveries awaiting development, the recent commissioning of the Sangomar oilfield and the Greater Tortue Ahmeyim (GTA) gas project placed Senegal on the global energy map as an emerging oil and gas exporter. Leveraging extensive experience in overseeing operational performance and regulatory compliance across Senegal’s growing energy portfolio, Samba will share insights into the country’s most promising investment opportunities at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power conference.

Explore opportunities, foster partnerships and stay at the forefront of the MSGBC region’s oil, gas and power sector. Visit www.MSGBCOilGasAndPower.com to secure your participation at the MSGBC Oil, Gas&Power 2025 conference. To sponsor or participate as a delegate, please contact sales@energycapitalpower.com.

Samba is expected to showcase upcoming projects aimed at ensuring the sustainable growth of the country’s oil and gas sector, including a $1 billion, 400 km national gas pipeline project led by State-owned Réseau Gazier du Sénégal. Once operational, the pipeline will connect offshore fields – including the GTA gas hub and the upcoming deepwater Yakaar-Teranga field – to power plants and industrial zones across the country, driving the country’s energy security, affordability and access agenda. The pipeline will transport up to 2.5 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Senegal is also prioritizing the expansion of its refinery capacity to enhance local value addition to cater for growing petroleum demands locally and across the region. The Société Africaine de Raffinage is progressing its SAR 2.0, $2–5 billion expansion project, which will increase refining capacity from 1.5 million tons per year to 5.5 million tons by 2029.

“Papa Samba’s experience in operational control and monitoring is critical for demonstrating how Senegal is embedding excellence and reliability across all phases of energy development. His contribution will be invaluable for stakeholders exploring investment, partnership and growth opportunities in the country’s oil and gas sector,” states Sandra Jeque, Events and Project Director, Energy Capital&Power.