On 29 May 2025, Ms. Sasirit Tangulrat, Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, welcomed a delegation of 29 businesspersons from the food industry of Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Ghana, Republic of Côte d'Ivoire, Republic of Senegal and Burkina Faso, led by the Royal Thai Embassy in Abuja, on the occasion of their participation in a business delegation programme to Thailand between 26 - 31 May 2025 to attend THAIFEX-Anuga Asia 2025. The objective of the program is to promote trade and investment cooperation between Thailand’s public and private sectors and their business counterparts from West Africa, particularly to expand Thai exports, increase market share for Thai products, and build long-term business networks.

Director-General Tangulrat provided an overview on the potential of the Thai economy and Thailand’s policy towards the African region. The session also offered an opportunity for the business delegation to raise questions on various topics related to Thailand, and to explore opportunities for strengthening cooperation between Thailand and West Africa -particularly in the fields of agriculture, food industry technology, food ingredients, dried and frozen foods, and beverages. These areas generated significant interest among the delegates.

Moreover, the delegation also met with representatives from the Thai Chamber of Commerce and participated in business matching with trade partners and foreign investors, as well as other events, aimed at expanding business opportunities. These included an international chef competition, expert discussions in the food industry, and a food innovation show.