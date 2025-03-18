Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan


On March 18, Mr. FUJII Hisayuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs, hosted a dinner with the Honourable Mr. Paul Mashatile, Deputy President of the Republic of South Africa, who is visiting Japan upon the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The overview of the dinner is as follows.

  1. At the outset, State Minister Fujii welcomed Deputy Minister Mashatile's first visit to Japan, and expressed his wish to work closely with South Africa both bilaterally and internationally for the success of TICAD 9 and the G20 Johannesburg Summit to be held this year.
  2. In response, Deputy President Machatile thanked the Japanese side for the hospitality and welcomed the further deepening of the Japan-South Africa cooperation.
  3. The two sides exchanged views on cooperation in various fields, including economy, energy, culture, sports, and agriculture, as well as views on regional and international issues, including the East Asia situation.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan.