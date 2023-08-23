Dinamene Maria Moisés da Cruz, a seasoned media professional and presenter, is set to take the stage as the Master of Ceremonies (MC) at the Angola Oil and Gas (AOG) 2023 (https://apo-opa.info/3PTENZ0) event. Under the theme ‘Energy Security, Decarbonization, and Sustainable Development.’

This prestigious conference –organized by the African continent’s leading investment platform for the energy sector Energy Capital&Power (www.EnergyCapitalPower.com) – is scheduled to be held in Luanda from September 13 to 14.

With over a decade of experience in television and event hosting, Cruz is a recognized figure in the industry. Her career journey began in 2012 as a presenter on the Public Television of Angola and has since expanded to encompass various national and international events. Cruz's academic background, which includes a degree in Communication and Cultural Sciences with a specialization in journalism from the Lúsofona University of Humanities and Technologies in Lisbon, underpins her success in the media and event hosting industry.

“With her combination of education, experience and demonstrated expertise, Cruz is undoubtedly a valuable asset in the media and event hosting industry, contributing significantly to the promotion of various national and international initiatives. Her role as the MC will foster a dynamic and captivating environment, ultimately playing a pivotal role in bolstering the event's success in promoting energy investments throughout Angola,” states Devi Paulsen-Abbott, CEO of Energy Capital and Power.

As MC, Cruz will play a pivotal role in guiding discussions on energy security, decarbonization, and sustainable development. Her experience and professionalism make her a valuable asset in shaping conversations and facilitating meaningful dialogue among industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders.

AOG 2023 returns to Luanda for its fourth edition from September 13-14 under the auspices of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas and in partnership with the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency, AIDAC and the African Energy Chamber. Visit www.AngolaOilandGas.com for more information about this highly-anticipated event.