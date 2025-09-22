In a decisive move toward operational modernization and national policy alignment, WHO Ethiopia has completely transitioned its fuel management system to the fully digital TeleBirr e-payment platform, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to transparency, efficiency, and digital transformation.

Beginning in April 2024, all fuel transactions across Ethiopia were mandated by the Ethiopian Petroleum and Energy Authority to shift from traditional paper-based coupons to electronic payment systems.



WHO Ethiopia, with its fleet of 89 vehicles deployed across urban and remote regions to support public health initiatives, has embraced this transition by integrating Ethio-Telecom’s SMS-based TeleBirr system into its transport operations.

This digital transformation comes at a critical time, not only for compliance with national regulations but also for strengthening WHO Ethiopia’s capacity to manage resources with accountability and agility. By going digital, WHO has eliminated the need for physical fuel coupons and manual processes, replacing them with a real-time, traceable payment system that simplifies fuel purchases across the country.

“This shift represents more than just a change in payment methods,” said Monssan Basile Yapo, WHO Ethiopia Senior Operations Officer. “It’s about building a smarter, more responsive operational framework that supports our health teams in the field with minimal disruption and maximum accountability.”

The selection of TeleBirr was a strategic one. TeleBirr operates via SMS, making it especially reliable for remote and underserved areas where connectivity remains limited. With close to 52 million users nationwide, the platform is not only robust but also widely accessible—an ideal fit for WHO Ethiopia’s expansive, field-based operations.

Through a phased implementation, WHO Ethiopia has registered all its suboffices with TeleBirr, procured necessary mobile hardware, and established unique e-wallet accounts for secure fund management. Each regional and central office now uses a short code linked to its respective wallet, allowing for targeted fuel disbursements and instant monitoring.

The rollout followed rigorous system testing, the development of standard operating procedures (SOPs) for fuel disbursements and replenishments, and comprehensive training for drivers, transport officers, and regional program assistants.



“From headquarters in Addis Ababa to distant health outposts, WHO staff are now equipped to purchase fuel quickly and securely, without the need for cash or paperwork”, the senior operations officer added.

“The impact of this transition is already being felt across multiple fronts. Transactions are now digitally recorded, offering real-time visibility into fund flow and fuel consumption. Secure digital tracking has eliminated opportunities for misuse of fuel allocations, and the burden of managing, storing, and distributing paper coupons has been lifted” WHO Transport Officer, Kalkidan Alemayehu indicates.

Time and resources once spent on manual fuel tracking are now redirected toward mission-critical work. Vehicles across the country can refuel confidently, regardless of their location or internet access, ensuring continuous support to health interventions in even the most hard-to-reach communities, she added.

Behind the scenes, cross-functional coordination has been key. The project was led collaboratively by WHO Ethiopia’s Operations, Finance, ICT, and transport teams, with close engagement from the WCO Ethiopia Management Team and WHO Global Fleet Management Unit. Field office staff, including regional coordinators and transport officers, played an essential role in training and feedback collection, ensuring a smooth adoption process.

While the transition has been largely successful, adapting to a fully digital system did come with initial hurdles. Some drivers and staff required time to adjust to the new SMS-based interface, especially those less familiar with mobile money systems. However, targeted trainings and ongoing technical support helped bridge the gap.

“Change is never without its learning curve, but the benefits far outweigh the challenges,” Ayenachew Zewdie, WHO ICT Focal Person. “Now, we have a smarter system that puts control and accountability at our fingertips.”

This initiative positions WHO Ethiopia as a model for operational innovation within the United Nations system in Ethiopia. It reflects a broader institutional shift toward digital-first approaches, supporting Ethiopia’s national digital transformation goals while enhancing the Organization’s ability to respond rapidly and effectively to health emergencies and development priorities.

By embracing TeleBirr for fuel payments, WHO Ethiopia has not only ensured compliance—it has unlocked new levels of operational integrity, responsiveness, and service delivery. As this system continues to evolve, the lessons and best practices gathered will inform future digital initiatives across the Organization’s workstreams.