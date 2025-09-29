Awards celebrate Export Excellence and Innovation across SSA

Recognising the role of SMEs in growing regional economies

DHL (www.DHL.com) is proud to announce the inaugural launch of the DHL Exporters of the Year Awards across Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). The awards aim to recognise and celebrate the outstanding achievements of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) across the region, highlighting the crucial role they play in driving market growth, economic development, and promoting best practices within the international trade community.

The DHL Exporter of the Year awards are built on DHL’s wider commitment to SME growth through its GoTrade program, where the company uses its network and global leadership to help entrepreneurs overcome barriers such as access to training, finance, logistics, as well as ICT.

The awards are open to SMEs that are formally registered within their country across the Sub-Saharan Africa region. Eligible companies must have 25 or fewer full-time employees, actively trade goods and products cross-border for at least 12 months, sustainably operate their business and demonstrate compliance with international trade regulations.

‘We know that SMEs are the backbone of societies and the driving force behind sustainable economic growth. This is why we are excited to launch these awards under the banner of our DHL GoTrade program, where we advocate for sustainable SME trade across markets and industries. We aim to use these awards as a platform to celebrate our SMEs, promote the incredible work they do and use our voice to advocate for their sustainable participation in the global marketplace, said Hennie Heymans, DHL Express CEO Sub-Saharan Africa.

The DHL Exporters of the Year Awards will feature three distinct categories:

ESG Excellence Exporter Award: This award honours exporters who demonstrate exceptional commitment to sustainable environmental practices, ethical governance, and social responsibility in their operations.

Women Exporter of the Year Award: This category recognises women exporters who show exceptional leadership, innovation, and success in expanding their businesses into global markets.

Global Expansion Exporter Award: This category celebrates excellence in international trade expansion and recognises SMEs that have experienced significant growth as a result of their increased participation in global trade.

Winners will receive a cash award of 4,000 Euros per category. In addition, winners will be recognised at a special ceremony at DHL’s Innovation Centre in Dubai, where they will have the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and gain business insights from DHL's global experts and partners.

‘The Exporters of the Year Awards are our way of showcasing the important role that SMEs play in international trade because as SMEs grow, economies grow, and the lives of people in societies are improved. This is a clear reinforcement of DHL's commitment to Connect People and Improve Lives,’ said Heymans.

Entries for the awards are open and will close on October 30, 2025.

To enter the awards, click here (https://apo-opa.co/4nthhjL).

Media Contact:

DHL Express SSA

Lerato Moeletsi-Banda

Phone: +27 71 352 3300

E-mail: lerato.moeletsi-banda@dhl.com

Follow us at:

DHL Africa (https://apo-opa.co/46pUKOK)

About GoTrade:

GoTrade is a specialised program where DHL collaborates with different public and private sector partners to address common challenges faced by SME and to advocate for sustainable SME trade globally. The GoTrade program leverages DHL’s international network, knowledge, and expertise to facilitate trade and connect SMEs across the world with growth opportunities. Through Capacity Building and Trade Advocacy, the GoTrade program empowers small businesses to sustainably participate in the global marketplace and drive economic growth of countries where they operate.

DHL – The logistics company for the world:

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialised solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing&energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”. DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 84.2 billion euros in 2024. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.