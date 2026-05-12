Heavy Weight Express enables global heavyweight express shipping up to 1,000 kg per piece / 3,000 kg per shipment

Proactive shipment control through dedicated Heavy Weight Priority Desks ensures high reliability and customer service support

DHL Express expands in the heavyweight segment, responding to growing demand

DHL Express (www.DHL.com) announced the worldwide expansion of its Time Definite International portfolio with the introduction of Heavy Weight Express (HWX), an express air solution for shipments up to 1,000 kilograms per piece and 3,000 kilograms per shipment. With this launch, DHL Express strengthens its role as a leading global integrator capable of moving heavyweight cargo with express speed and reliability across more than 220 countries and territories, supported by a dedicated aviation and ground network that ensures stable uplift, predictable transit times, and globally consistent handling standards.

Heavy Weight Express is designed to meet the needs of industries where shipment reliability and timing are critical business drivers. The service integrates fast, time‑definite delivery with full end‑to‑end control, proactive monitoring, and transparent all‑in pricing that eliminates the rate volatility and cost uncertainties associated with other areas of freight. Customers benefit from guaranteed express transit times, comprehensive shipment visibility at every stage, and DHL’s uncompromising operational standards, including stringent handling procedures for shock‑sensitive, high‑value, or regulated goods.

DHL Express CEO John Pearson said “Heavy Weight Express represents a strategically important step for our business, expanding the value that DHL Express brings to global supply chains. As industries face rising volatility, increasingly complex production cycles, and significant financial exposure from delays and supply chain disruption, DHL’s ability to offer express‑level speed, access to capacity and higher reliability for shipments up to 3,000 kilograms fundamentally changes the service levels that customers can expect from their logistics provider.”

“Across Sub‑Saharan Africa, we are seeing customers move larger, more critical shipments at faster speeds as industries scale, modernise and integrate into global value chains. Heavy Weight Express responds directly to that need—combining DHL Express’ unmatched time‑definite reliability with the capability to move complex, heavyweight shipments without compromise. This service gives businesses certainty, visibility and control at a time when supply‑chain performance is a key competitive advantage,” said Hennie Heymans, CEO DHL Express SSA.

The introduction of HWX is supported by the introduction of dedicated Heavy Weight Priority Desks around the world. These specialized teams are responsible for proactive tracking, early exception detection, real‑time intervention, and direct communication with customers to ensure uninterrupted shipment flow. Each heavyweight shipment receives dedicated case ownership, giving customers predictability and personal attention often associated with smaller or specialist logistics providers, but with the additional advantage of DHL’s global integrator infrastructure, standardized processes, and 24/7 operational control.

The solution directly addresses six critical heavyweight use cases observed across global industries: avoiding production downtime, managing program and product launches with immovable timelines, optimizing working capital by reducing inventory buffers, supporting procurement‑driven large‑scale shipping environments, complying with stringent special handling requirements, and stabilizing complex multi‑site supply chains. These use cases are especially prominent in the technology sector, automotive manufacturing, engineering and machinery, life sciences, pharmaceuticals, and the oil and gas and energy sectors—industries where even small delays can result in severe financial impacts.

Reducing shippers’ dependence on fluctuating airline capacity and removing the cost variability of add‑on fees and handling surcharges, HWX offers customers the stability of a single carrier from pickup to delivery. DHL Express manages its own aircraft fleet, hubs, gateways, customs operations, and last‑mile delivery—providing customers with predictability even during periods of global disruption or limited air capacity.

Media Contact:

DHL Group

Media Relations

Dirk Heinrichs

Phone: +49 228 182-9944

E-mail: pressestelle@dhl.com

About DHL – The logistics company for the world:

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With approximately 389,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing&energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as “The logistics company for the world”.

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of approximately 82.9 billion euros in 2025. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

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