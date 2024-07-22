The Deputy Speaker, Thomas Tayebwa has eulogised the late Archbishop Emeritus Paul Bakyenga as a formidable link between the church and government.

Speaking at a memorial mass for the late Archbishop, the Deputy Speaker urged Christians to grow the church just as the late did.

“The church unites us, and its relationship with government is key. We appreciate the support of the church in fighting poverty and we have a duty to enhance this fight,” said Tayebwa.

The memorial mass was held at Nyamitanga Cathedral in Mbarara District on Thursday, 18 July 2024.

Tayebwa commended the Archbishop of Mbarara Archdiocese, His Grace Lambert Bainomugisha for moving the legacy of the late Archbishop forward and promoting more development within and around the Archdiocese.

“I once had a lengthy discussion with the late on serving God and he told me it goes beyond supporting the Church; you ought to help people. We must do development that goes beyond roads, schools and hospitals to improving household incomes,” he said.

The Deputy Speaker also urged Ugandans to take keen interest in the Parish Development Model and Emyooga programmes by monitoring their progress for effective improvement of household incomes.

“These programmes we are doing are aimed at supporting the ordinary person but we have discovered that there are unscrupulous people taking advantage of them,” Tayebwa noted.

In his eulogy, Archbishop Bainomugisha hailed the late for having wisdom to know when to pass on leadership responsibilities, having requested for retirement as Archbishop from Pope Francis in 2019, owing to health limitations.

Rev. Fr. Severinus Ndugwa, the Vicar General for Mbarara Archdiocese led the mass on behalf of Archbishop Bainomugisha reminisced the wise guidance, compassionate heart towards the lowly, and the unwavering commitment to preaching God’s word practiced by the Late Archbishop.

“Now it is you and me to preserve the legacy that should keep inspiring us to live out our faith with love, kindness and service. Our prayer intention is that he is granted internal bliss in the presence of the Lord he served so faithfully,” Fr. Ndugwa said.

Archbishop Emeritus Paul K. Bakyenga served as a priest of the Archdiocese of Mbarara for 52 years and as Archbishop of Mbarara for 34 years.

He passed away at the age of 79, in July 2023.