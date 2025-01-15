U.S. Department of State


Deputy Secretary of State Kurt M. Campbell spoke with Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar today.  The meeting underscored the robust and enduring partnership between the United States and Nigeria.

The Deputy Secretary and Foreign Minister discussed several key areas of mutual interest and strategic importance, including the return of forfeited assets, recent landmark technology and energy sector collaboration, and efforts to address transnational crime.

