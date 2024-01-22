On 19-20 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, attended the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Republic of Uganda, as the Special Envoy of the Prime Minister. The Summit was graced by the presence of several heads of state and governments and high-level representatives from member states, observer states and international organizations.

At the opening ceremony, H.E. Mr. Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, delivered the welcoming remarks before handling over the NAM Chairmanship to H.E. Mr. Yoweri K. Museveni, President of the Republic of Uganda, who delivered the inaugural remarks. Also, H.E. Mr. Salvador Valdes Mesa, Vice President of the Republic of Cuba and Chair of Group of 77 and China and H.E. Mr. Dennis Francis, President of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly delivered statements.

On 20 January 2024, H.E. Mr. Jakkapong Sangmanee, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, delivered the speech under the Summit’s theme of “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence”. In his statement, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs underlined the importance of strengthening NAM and upholding Bandung Principles. NAM has an important role to play in driving the SDGs, which are also related to human rights. The Deputy Foreign Minister also sought NAM member states’ supports for Thailand’s candidature for the Human Rights Council membership for the term 2025-2027.

The Deputy Foreign Minister also addressed various international situations of concerns. On the Middle East, Thailand called for a permanent ceasefire and a peaceful solution, and appeals for the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages.

Thailand also reaffirmed its support to Lao PDR, as ASEAN Chair, in leading ASEAN’s collective efforts on helping to find peaceful solutions in the region, including the situation in Myanmar. In this regard, Thailand is working with related agencies to scale up humanitarian assistance along the Thailand-Myanmar border area. Following his speech, the Deputy Minister met with the H.E. General Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uganda to congratulate him on the success of the meeting.

NAM was founded during 1950-1960 at the height of the Cold War. The first official NAM Summit was held in 1961 in Belgrade, Yugoslavia. Currently, NAM has 121 member states, the latest being South Sudan which was just admitted at the 19th NAM Summit. Thailand joined NAM on 4 October 1993 and had actively participated in NAM Summits and related meetings NAM ever since.