The Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Nonceba Mhlauli, together with the Deputy Minister of Police, Cassel Mathale, will on Wednesday, 5 November 2025, lead a Stakeholder Engagement Session in Gugulethu.

The engagement will take place at the Fezeka Municipal Chambers at 16h00.

This session forms part of Government’s ongoing efforts to strengthen collaboration between communities, law enforcement agencies, and various spheres of Government in addressing issues of crime prevention, youth development, and community safety. The engagement provides a platform for dialogue, partnership, and joint action towards building safer and more cohesive communities.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the proceedings.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 05 November 2025

Time: 16h00

Venue: Fezeka Municipal Chambers, Gugulethu

Media enquiries: Ms Mandisa Mbele, Office of the Deputy Minister in The Presidency, on 082 580 2213 or mandisam@presidency.gov.za

Issued by: The Presidency

Pretoria