The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Mr Alvin Botes, is on an Official Visit to Vilnius, Lithuania, on 12 – 13 October 2022. Deputy Minister Botes is participating in the Bilateral Political Consultations at the invitation of his counterpart, Vice Minister Mantas Adomėnas.

The Deputy Minister will also hold consultations with the Lithuanian Minister for Economy and Innovation, Ms Aušrinė Armonaitė, discuss possibilities for enhanced economic relations and technical cooperation.

Relations between South Africa and Lithuania are founded on strong historical solidarity ties and mutually shared values of democracy, equality and social justice.

Relations continue to expand with significant growth in economic trade, multilateral cooperation and technical support for South Africa’s national priorities in areas such as digitalisation, science and innovation and research.

While in Vilnius, the Deputy Minister will also take part in an investment roundtable to be hosted by the Lithuanian Chamber of Industries. A total of 25 companies are expected to attend.