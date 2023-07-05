Deputy Head of Mission, Ato Beyene Gebremeskel attended a breakfast event organized by Diplomat Magazine in partnership with International Hospitals Group (IHG) and UK Export Finance.

At the event, IHG representative delivered a presentation demonstrating IHG’s business activities with the aim of providing British healthcare management and development expertise to overseas countries since its foundation in 1972.

Additionally, its success story of completing over 480 healthcare projects in 55 countries in partnership with 24 governments, the United Nations, and the World Bank was highlighted in connection to a variety of services.

Overall, the presentation lauded the increasing mental health issues followed by COVID-19 and conflicts in many countries.

The organizers also related that IHG could link with the Ethiopian Embassy for further engagements and possible partnerships with the relevant UK institutions.

Fourteen embassies and trade commissions with different ranks were in attendance.