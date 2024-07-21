Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala Mansury emphasized the importance of reviving the spirit of Global South solidarity, particularly between Indonesia and Africa.

This was conveyed by Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala during a meeting with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, and Tanzanian business leaders in Dar es Salaam (20/7).

During a Breakfast Meeting with Tanzanian business leaders, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala discussed plans for the 2nd Indonesia-Africa Forum (IAF), aimed at revitalizing the spirit of Global South solidarity, especially between Indonesia and Africa.

In this context, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala extended invitations and expressed hope for the presence and active participation of Tanzanian entrepreneurs in the 2nd IAF, particularly in country-specific business forums, exhibitions, and other related business meetings.

During this opportunity, apart from exploring various potential collaborations, especially in capacity building, critical minerals, and infrastructure, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala also encouraged the finalization of concrete collaborations between the two countries to be part of the deliverables of the 2nd IAF.

Furthermore, during a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation of Tanzania, Hon. Mbarouk Nassor Mbarouk, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala expressed hopes for the attendance of the President of Tanzania, government officials, and Tanzanian business community at the 2nd IAF.

During this occasion, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala also conveyed Indonesia's interest in exploring the establishment of a Preferential Trade Agreement and Bilateral Investment Treaty to further strengthen economic cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala also advocated for enhancing existing cooperation between the two countries in sectors such as agriculture and food security, oil and gas, and healthcare. Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala and Deputy Minister Mbarouk also discussed various potential future collaborations, including palm oil production and processing, the mineral sector, EV battery supply chains, education, and capacity building.

Concluding his working visit to Tanzania, Deputy Foreign Minister Pahala also chaired a virtual meeting with the Head of Indonesian Representatives and Honorary Consuls in Africa to consolidate and encourage high-level official and private sector participation from African countries in the 2nd IAF, as well as finalize various collaborations between Indonesia and its partner countries in Africa as part of the IAF-2 deliverables.