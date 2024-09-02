Liberia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Dr. Ibraham Nyei is expected to join an array of leaders to attend the Indonesia-Africa Forum in Bali, Indonesia, from September 1-3,2024. The Indonesia-Africa Forum is a platform that seeks to enhance concrete economic cooperation and strengthen ties with Africa as one of Indonesia’s key economic partners, following the success of the first IAF in 2018. The IAF II will be officiated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia, His Excellency Joko Widodo.

Dr. Nyei is expected to join a team of eminent government officials and stakeholders from around the world to discuss the critical role of International Development Cooperation in driving economic growth, particularly in post COVID-19 Pandemic. During his deliberation, the Deputy Minister for International Cooperation and Economic Integration, will explore how Indonesia and Africa can harness the power of development cooperation to navigate current challenges and build a future of shared prosperity. The panel session which is themed " True Partnership for Mutual Progress: Strengthening Collaboration among Indonesia, Africa and Global Stakeholders, aims to explore opportunities and challenges while fostering potential partnerships through bilateral and multilateral Cooperation between Indonesia and Africa.

The Indonesia-Africa Forum was held for the first time in 2018 and attracted participation from 47 African countries and resulted in the signing of business deals worth USD 586.56 million. The Forum is a strategic venue for high-level government officials, prominent business leaders, esteemed academicians, and other influential stakeholders from both sides to exchange ideas, establish concrete economic cooperation, and expand business networks. Additionally, it marked a groundbreaking moment with the establishment of Preferential Trade Agreements with Mozambique and Tunisia, the creation of Indonesia’s National Interest Account to support trade with Africa, and the launching of direct flight between Indonesia and Africa with Ethiopian Air. At the end of the Indonesia-Africa Forum, a summary report and a press statement will be delivered. Also, the Forum expects outcomes in the form of agreements (G-to-G, G-to-B, and Bto-B) and business deals which serve the best interests of Indonesia and Africa.