The Deputy Minister for Finance, Hon. Thomas Nyarko-Ampem, has inaugurated a new Governing Board for the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System for Agricultural Lending Ltd. (GIRSAL).

He congratulated the board members and reminded them of GIRSAL’s strategic role in transforming the agricultural sector.

He also urged them to remain committed to delivering results, as agriculture remains central to government’s development agenda.

The Board Chairperson, Prof. Richard Jinks Bani, thanked President John Dramani Mahama for the nomination and assured the Minister that the board will work to make agriculture more inclusive.

He noted that the members are prepared to serve with integrity and deliver on their mandate.

Members of the GIRSAL Board:

1. Prof. Richard Jinks Bani – Chairperson

2. Mr. Nicholas Afrifa – Chief Executive Officer

3. Dr. Kwesi Korboe – Member

4. Ms. Alberta Akosa – Member

5. Mr. Agbesi Kwadzo Dzakpasu – Member

6. Mr. William Wilson Asbleke – Member

7. Ms. Faustina Effah-Boadi – Member