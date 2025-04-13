On 3 April 2025, Ms. Wanalee Lohpechra, Deputy Director-General of the Department of South Asian, Middle East and African Affairs, welcomed H.E. Mrs. Florence Buerki Akonor, Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the Kingdom of Thailand, with residence in Kuala Lumpur, and Ms. Sicha Singsomboon, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Ghana to Thailand, on the occasion of the Ambassador’s travel to Thailand on official duties.

The Ambassador expressed condolences for the damages and impacts Thailand suffered from the earthquake that occured in Myanmar on 28 March 2025 and commended Thailand’s resilience and speedy recovery following the natural disaster. The Ambassador also expressed sincere thanks to the Royal Thai Government for facilitating the repatriation of Ghanaian nationals who were illegally recruited to work in Myanmar. The Ambassador informed the Deputy Director-General that during her visit, she would meet with the relevant Thai authorities both in Bangkok and in Mae Sot District, Tak Province, in preparation for further repatriation of Ghanaian nationals.

Both sides also exchanged views on various issues of cooperation between Thailand and Ghana, such as development cooperation and trade and investment cooperation. The Deputy Director-General inquired on progress since the visit to Thailand of the Ghanaian business delegation in September 2024. She also invited the Ambassador of Ghana to participate in the upcoming Colours of Africa event, held almost annually to promote awareness, potential and opportunities for the Thai private sector in Africa.