I will lead the Philippine Delegation to the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Kampala, Uganda which will be held on 19-20 January 2024. This marks my first visit as Secretary for Foreign Affairs to the African continent.

With the theme “Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence,” the Summit will be an important platform for the Philippines to work with our partners in NAM to bring focus back to the Movement’s founding principles and advance the interests of developing countries. NAM’s role in maintaining global peace and security and sustaining constructive and credible multilateralism that works for the people is important especially in the current international context.

It is in this spirit that the Philippines expresses its full support for Uganda’s NAM Chairmanship for 2024-2027. The Philippines looks forward to enhancing bilateral relations with African counterparts and other NAM countries, as well as strengthening cooperation and mutual support in multilateral fora, including for the Philippines’ bid for a non-permanent seat in the UN Security Council for 2027-2028.

On behalf of the President, I will be delivering the Philippine Statement during the Summit. I will convey the Philippines’ solidarity with developing countries on key issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

We will also work with ASEAN countries to promote our interests and priorities at the NAM Summit.

This trip will be an excellent opportunity to engage with countries from Africa and other regions to boost South-South cooperation and promote the shared interests and perspectives of developing countries in shaping a more inclusive, equal and just international economic order in the 21st century.

Department of Information and Communications Secretary Hon. Ivan John E. Uy will head the Philippine Delegation to the Third South Summit of the Group of 77 which will be held immediately after the NAM Summit on 21-22 January 2024 also in Kampala, Uganda.