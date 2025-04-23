The Democratic Republic of the Congo’s (DRC) Minister of Hydrocarbons, Aimé Sakombi Molendo, is confirmed to speak at Invest in African Energy (IAE) 2025 in Paris next month. His participation underscores the DRC’s commitment to revitalizing its hydrocarbons sector through strategic reforms, regional partnerships and renewed investor engagement, following recent exploration breakthroughs and cross-border agreements.

With an estimated 5 to 22 billion barrels of oil reserves, the DRC is advancing a pro-investment agenda focused on enhancing transparency, improving operational efficiency and accelerating upstream activity – efforts that are already yielding results. In May 2024, Perenco’s subsidiary, Muanda International Oil Company, achieved the DRC’s first offshore oil discovery in nearly three decades with the Moke-East well in the Coastal Basin. To fast-track exploration and strengthen national participation, the government also recently approved a decree granting state-owned Société Nationale des Hydrocarbures du Congo the rights to Blocks 1 and 2 in the Albertine Basin, one of the country’s most promising zones for oil exploration.

In a key regional development, the DRC and Angola signed new terms for the co-development of offshore Block 14 during the Angola Oil&Gas 2024 conference. Straddling the maritime border between the two nations, Block 14 boasts a production capacity of 3.29 million barrels per year and is operated by Chevron’s local subsidiary, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, alongside partners Eni, etu energias and Sonangol. The agreement, formalizing nearly two decades of negotiations, is poised to encourage further investment and strengthen cross-border petroleum trade.

Minister Molendo’s presence at IAE 2025 will offer delegates valuable insights into the DRC’s evolving energy landscape – spanning hydrocarbons, energy and mining – and the government’s integrated approach to sustainable resource development. As the DRC strengthens linkages across its extractive industries, the Minister is expected to outline emerging opportunities in exploration, infrastructure and local content development. He joins a high-level lineup of African energy leaders, including ministers from Nigeria, the Republic of the Congo, Mauritania, Gabon, Guinea-Bissau and Liberia, underscoring the summit’s role as a premier platform for pan-African energy dialogue and investment.