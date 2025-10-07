The Democratic Republic of Congo’s (DRC) mining sector continues to play a central role in driving the country’s economic growth, according to Minister of Mines, Louis Watum Kabamba, during an exclusive interview with African Mining Week.

“Mining remains a cornerstone of the national economy through job creation, revenue generation and community development,” stated Kabamba.

The industry employs over 100,000 people and brings revenue to the treasury through direct and indirect taxes and royalties, according to Kabamba.

He highlighted that under the country’s mining law, 0.3% of annual turnover from mining companies is allocated directly to community development. In addition, mining projects support communities through standalone projects, as well as through royalties generated from exports.

Speaking on emerging opportunities within the industry, Kabamba pointed out that less than 10% of the DRC’s mineral wealth is currently being exploited, leaving about 90% untapped and offering significant greenfield prospects. He also noted that several mining projects facing financial distress are seeking new investment partners.

“We are demonstrating good governance and clamping down on corruption to increase FDI flows in the country. We are ensuring stability of the fiscal regimes,” he said.

Beyond extraction, the Minister underscored the importance of local beneficiation, outlining opportunities for value addition within the country’s mining value chain.

