DART Technology, a leading provider of cutting-edge technological solutions, has announced its participation in the upcoming GITEX Africa 2023 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) held in the dazzling city of Marrakech. The company will be showcasing its latest innovations in the fields of Oracle Implementations, Oracle Technology Services, Software Development, Consultancy&more.

The GITEX Africa event is the largest technology exhibition in the African continent, attracting thousands of visitors from around the world. It provides a platform for companies to demonstrate their latest products and services, network with industry peers, and explore new business opportunities. It will be the prime venue to connect tech titans, governments, SMEs, start-ups, coders, investors and academia together, to accelerate, collaborate and explore new ventures.

DART Technology's participation in GITEX Africa 2023 is a testament to its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company will be boasting its latest products and services, including its cloud-based infrastructure solutions offered to businesses of all industries. The company also offers a range of business solutions, including Dart Contracting Solutions for Construction Industry, Equipment Costs Tracking Extension, Asset Tracking Mobile Application, Integration between ERP and Primavera products, integration between ERP and Point of Sale (POS), Employee onboarding Asset Tracking Mobile Application, Inventory Physical Count Mobile Application, Letter of Credit Application, Letter of Guarantee Application, Payment Request Extension and Dart Time and Labor Extension. These services are designed to streamline operations and improve efficiency for all line of business.

"We are excited to participate in GITEX Africa 2023 and showcase our latest technological innovations," said Islam Fathy, Business Solutions Manager of DART Technology. "Our goal is to empower businesses with cutting-edge solutions that enhance their productivity, efficiency, and profitability. Our solutions, tailored to meet the unique needs of companies of all sizes and industries, will be featured at Gitex, where the sheer scale of the exhibition provides an ideal platform for accommodating a diverse range of technological industries and businesses. Our customizable solutions are designed to empower companies to achieve their objectives with greater efficiency and effectiveness, while also allowing them to stay ahead of the curve in today's rapidly evolving business landscape.

Our presentation at Gitex is an opportunity for us to demonstrate the versatility and adaptability of our solutions, which have been developed with the latest technologies and industry best practices in mind. Whether you are a small startup or a large corporation, we have the expertise and resources needed to help you achieve your goals and succeed in today's competitive marketplace. From small startups to multinational corporations, our tailor-made solutions cater to every business size and sector. At Gitex, the premier tech expo that boasts a diverse range of industries, we'll showcase how our offerings can revolutionize your operations."

The event will take place from 31 May - 2 June 2023 at Bab Jdid, Boulevard Al Yarmouk, Marrakech. Visitors can find DART Technology at Stand: 3E-11. Hall: 3

About DART Technology:

DART Technology is a leading provider of technological solutions for businesses across various industries. Dart Technology is an Oracle Partner specialized in Oracle Implementations, Oracle Technology Services Software Development. Its mission is to empower businesses with cutting-edge technologies that drive growth and success.

Having a strong presence in Egypt, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia; DART Technology has made its mark as a well-established and sound company driven by the industry’s highly professional and trained individuals in various sectors as construction, manufacturing, banking, pharmaceuticals, real estate, financial trading, and education. This resulted in notable collaborations with industry leaders like Orascom, Shibh Al Jazira Contracting Company, Al Kharafi, Helwan Fertilizers Company, Jamjoom Medicine Store, and more.