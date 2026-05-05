As reported by ESI Africa, Southern Africa is seeing major infrastructure development. Renewable energy capacity is expanding, industrial demand is rising, and electrification is reaching areas that previously had limited grid access.

However, as generation capacity grows, attention is increasingly turning to another part of the equation: how to move that power reliably from source to load.

Daqo tells ESI Africa that, for developers and EPC contractors, the distribution network is no longer simply a downstream consideration. It is becoming an increasingly important part of how projects are planned, coordinated and delivered.

Why distribution is gaining importance

Grid access, system integration and multi-party coordination are increasingly converging at the distribution level.

Renewable projects are often located far from load centres, and the continued growth of distributed energy is changing system behaviour in ways that require earlier and more careful planning.

As a result, distribution infrastructure is increasingly something projects need to design around from the outset, rather than address later in the delivery process.

A growing focus on coordination and supply

One practical consequence of this shift is greater scrutiny of how electrical equipment is sourced and coordinated.

Traditional multi-supplier models introduce multiple technical and logistical interfaces that may cause delays during installation and commissioning, particularly as project complexity increases.

With a portfolio covering medium- and low-voltage switchgear, transformers, power module systems and busbar solutions, Daqo supports a more integrated approach across the electrical distribution chain.

This can help reduce interface risk and improve alignment from design through to commissioning.

Daqo’s global footprint includes more than 10,000 customers and 32 manufacturing companies, with project engagement across Africa, the Middle East, Europe, the Americas and APAC, enabling coordinated engineering and production at scale.

Prefabricated solutions can help reduce on-site complexity and improve schedule certainty.

Prefabrication and lead time matter more than ever

On fast-track projects, delivery speed and installation efficiency are becoming increasingly decisive.

Prefabricated electrical solutions (including prefabricated substations, E-Houses and containerised medium-voltage systems) move engineering, assembly and testing into controlled factory environments.

These prefabricated solutions can help reduce on-site complexity and improve schedule certainty.

At the same time, supply timelines remain under pressure due to sustained demand growth and broader supply chain constraints.

Daqo addresses this through manufacturing lead times of four to seven weeks, integrated production across group companies, and strong vertical integration in key materials and components, all of which support delivery stability and cost control.

Performance in the field remains critical

Equipment that meets the specification on paper must also perform in the field.

Large-scale renewable integration can introduce challenges, including voltage fluctuation and reduced system inertia.

Real-world site conditions, including high temperatures, dust, corrosive industrial environments and long transport distances, place further demands on equipment durability and maintainability.

Daqo’s system-level approach incorporates intelligent monitoring, protection functions and environmental resilience into the design, helping support stable operation under variable grid conditions and compliance with IEC and project-specific standards.

Daqo looking ahead

The projects being developed across Southern Africa today will help define the region’s energy infrastructure for decades to come. Adding generation capacity is essential, but the ability to deliver, integrate and sustain electrical systems in the field will play an equally important role in determining long-term project success.

This shift in focus is already influencing how experienced developers and EPCs approach project planning, and how suppliers are expected to respond.

Enlit Africa returns to the CTICC from 19 to 21 May in 2026

Daqo will be present at Enlit Africa (Stand A5), where the team will engage with project stakeholders on distribution system design and delivery across the region. Meet us at Enlit Africa on 19-21 May 2026 at the CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa. ESI Africa, part of VUKA Group, is the Host Media Partner for the event. More about Enlit Africa: https://apo-opa.co/4tV6HFt

About DAQO Group:

With more than 60 years of industry expertise and an expanding global footprint, Daqo Group delivers integrated solutions that support the global energy transition, from smart substations and renewable energy integration platforms to automation systems and a full range of medium- and low-voltage equipment. With 6 major production bases, 4 research institutes, and 32 manufacturing companies across China, Daqo is supported by a global team of more than 17,000 professionals. Ranked among the top 10 enterprises in China's electrical industry and trusted by more than 10,000 clients worldwide, we help strengthen grid resilience, improve energy efficiency, and support decarbonization goals around the world. https://en.Daqo.com

About ESI Africa:

ESI Africa – Africa’s trusted power, energy, water and utility multimedia platform – is positioned as an impartial industry mouthpiece, delivering the latest technical developments and analysis in both print and digital formats since 1996.

The brand’s various routes to market are expertly primed to build a bridge between readers and solution providers as ESI Africa sifts through the daily noise and delivers the tale of Africa’s energy, power, utility and water transformation to the African and global market. http://apo-opa.co/4wc0iHp

About VUKA Group:

VUKA Group connects people and organisations across Africa's energy, mining, mobility, green economy, and retail sectors through events, content, and strategic networking. Venture partners to The Global Trust Project and leaders of NPO Go Green Africa. www.WeAreVUKA.com