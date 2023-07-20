Today morning at Ministry headquarters, Ambassador of the Czech Republic to Uganda H.E Martin Klepetko paid a farewell courtesy call on Honourable Gen. Odongo Jeje Abubakhar, Minister of Foreign Affairs.

During the meeting, both parties expressed their gratitude for the successful diplomatic relations between Uganda and the Czech Republic over the years. They acknowledged the positive impact of bilateral cooperation in various sectors, including trade, investment, education, and culture.

HON. Odongo, Commended the Czech Republic for its support in strengthening Uganda's socio-economic development, particularly through initiatives promoting trade and investment opportunities. The Minister expressed the importance of continued collaboration and welcomed future exchanges that will further enhance bilateral ties.

Ambassador Klepetko, expressed his appreciation for the warm reception and cooperation received during his tenure in Uganda. He highlighted the significant progress made in advancing diplomatic relations between the two Countries and praised Uganda's commitment to peace, stability, and regional integration.

Both parties discussed the potential for increased collaboration in areas such as technology transfer, renewable energy, tourism, and capacity building. They emphasized the importance of people-to-people exchanges and cultural programs to foster mutual understanding and friendship between Uganda and the Czech Republic.

HON. Odongo, expressed his best wishes to the Ambassador for his future endeavors and extended an open invitation to visit Uganda again in the future.