CS OILFIELD (https://CS-OILFIELD.com), a specialty oilfield chemicals service company based in Turkey, is pleased to announce its participation as a Silver Sponsor at African Energy Week 2025, which takes place in Cape Town, South Africa, from 29 September to 3 October. The sponsorship demonstrates a firm commitment to advancing performance-driven chemical solutions for Africa’s energy sector.

As a service company built on engineering precision, manufacturing expertise, and logistics agility, CS OILFIELD is uniquely positioned to support African operators and contractors across the entire operational lifecycle. The company’s growing footprint on the continent includes sales, activities, or local presence in eight African countries, with plans for further expansion.

“CS OILFIELD’s story in Africa is one of collaboration and growth,” said Hasan Mutlu, Co-founder of CS OILFIELD. “As a Silver Sponsor at African Energy Week, we’re proudly demonstrating how our chemical solutions, backed by global innovation and delivered through local partnerships, enable procurement efficiency and operational reliability. For us, Africa is more than a market. It is a region where we’re building enduring partnerships and helping operators achieve sustainable success.”

CS OILFIELD’s ability to serve African operators originates with its oilfield chemical hub on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. This hub ensures cost-efficient manufacturing, flexible delivery routes, and dependable access to the continent. The company’s research and development laboratories in Istanbul further strengthen its offering.

The company’s client-first ethos and transparent processes alleviate the pressures faced by African procurement teams, who must balance cost efficiency with reliability. By combining low-carbon logistics, regional sourcing, and technical knowledge transfer, CS OILFIELD supports the broader sustainability goals of the industry while meeting the specific needs of its customers.

The African Energy Week sponsorship reflects CS OILFIELD’s ‘Building Together’ strategy, which is rooted in a long-term commitment to creating shared value with partners, suppliers, and communities. This strategy also underscores the company’s African expansion approach. By partnering with local companies, investing in resilient supply chains, and sharing expertise with technical teams, CS OILFIELD contributes to skills development, job creation, and community impact. This approach ensures that its presence extends far beyond chemicals to building trust, creating opportunity, and strengthening resilience in Africa’s energy sector.

During the week-long event, attendees are invited to engage with CS OILFIELD’s team at its exhibition booth, where the company will showcase its procurement-friendly, lifecycle-driven approach to chemical services. Ms. Ayobami Ogundipe, Africa Business Development Manager at CS OILFIELD, will also be sharing insights during a presentation session.

“We are excited to be at African Energy week, signalling our long-term commitment to Africa’s energy future,” added Hasan Mutlu. “From drilling efficiency to production sustainability, CS OILFIELD is ready to support the operators, contractors, and communities driving the continent’s growth.”

About CS OILFIELD:

Founded by industry professionals in 2017, CS OILFIELD is a service company built on engineering precision, manufacturing expertise, and logistics agility. The company operates with a clear focus: supporting oilfield operations with chemical systems that are developed in the lab but proven in the field. Its portfolio spans both drilling fluid systems and production chemical treatments, enabling contributions across the full lifecycle of the well — from drilling performance to long-term asset protection. Based in Istanbul, CS OILFIELD’s operations extend across Türkiye, West Africa, and the Caspian region, with a local presence in Nigeria, Angola, Ghana, and Baku. From early engagement to field application, the company remains close to the operation and takes ownership of every challenge it undertakes. https://CS-OILFIELD.com/