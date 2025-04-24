Cross Switch (www.Cross-Switch.com), a leading provider of innovative payment solutions, has reached a significant milestone by securing its own Third-Party Payment Processor (TPPP) licence.

The TPPP, issued by the Payments Association of South Africa (PASA) and sponsored by Absa, is a regulatory status that strengthens Cross Switch’s position in the payments ecosystem. This achievement complements Cross Switch’s recent certification as a Visa Payment Facilitator (PayFac).

Cross Switch brings a highly flexible payment platform (https://apo-opa.co/3GA0r1Q) to South Africa, enabling business scalability and growth. The company can now independently onboard merchants, fintechs and charities, substantially enhancing its service offering and announcing itself as an essential player in the South African payments landscape.

By obtaining an all-important TPPP licence, Cross Switch has reinforced its commitment to delivering quality, compliant and flexible payment solutions tailored specifically for South Africa’s private and charitable sectors.

Cross Switch’s entry as a licensed provider brings an adaptable API that allows South African merchants to transact seamlessly on the African continent, including in key markets such as South Africa, Kenya, Morocco and Ivory Coast. For merchants looking to expand into Latin America, Cross Switch also offers Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Chile — with new countries, both in Africa and in other emerging markets, to be announced very soon!

“This is a vital step in expanding our network and strengthening our presence across the continent,” said Mark Chirnside, CEO of Africa, Cross Switch. “By enabling local merchants with multiple payment options, we’re empowering African businesses with the tools to reach broader markets and unlock growth opportunities.”

Cross Switch now enables South African businesses to confidently target rapid expansion and deeper market penetration through frictionless access to local and international payment methods via its flexible API (CS+). The single API empowers merchants to accept payments across Africa and LATAM, and accept the local payment methods.

Cross Switch's immediate future in South Africa involves accelerating merchant onboarding. Contracts already signed represent a client base exceeding 1,000 merchants in South Africa. To complement over 1,000 merchants already using CS+ on the Continent.

Securing this licensing is a significant step forward in the Cross Switch journey. The company strives to realise its vision of delivering modern payment solutions that meet the varied needs of merchants and non-profits. The company’s highly flexible payment platform drives financial inclusion and business scalability.

The company is also committed to expanding rapidly, enhancing its payment methods, and integrating advanced reconciliation engines — all underpinned by rigorous fraud prevention and risk management systems.

“Investing in South Africa is a strategic priority for Cross Switch,” said Tim Davis, Group CEO of Cross Switch. “We’re resourcing up locally to ensure we’re ready to meet growing demand, and this licence and certification enable us to deliver world-class payment services that are both agile and scalable.”

Cross Switch invites businesses interested in exploring robust and flexible payment solutions to connect directly at https://apo-opa.co/4jrGOrw to learn how its tailored offerings can support and amplify their operational ambitions.

Contact

South Africa: (+27) 21 205 5818

Luxembourg: (+352) 2088 1454

https://apo-opa.co/4jrGOrw

About Cross Switch:

Cross Switch is a payments technology company founded in 2022, operating across emerging markets, with active operations in South Africa, Kenya, Morocco, Ivory Coast and across Latin America. It provides flexible, secure and scalable solutions that support both local and cross-border transactions, helping merchants, fintechs and non-profits expand their reach and streamline their operations. Cross Switch is committed to driving financial inclusion and growth through collaboration, robust infrastructure, high service levels and a strong focus on emerging market needs.