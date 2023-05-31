Aziz Akhannouch, the Moroccan Head of Government, has today (31 May) inaugurated the debut edition of GITEX Africa (www.GITEXAfrica.com) in Marrakech, Morocco, as influential stakeholders from the entire global and African tech ecosystem converge for the first time to empower bold digital transformation missions in the world’s rising innovation economy.

Mr. Akhannouch presided over the opening ceremony of Africa’s largest tech and start-up show, which runs until 2 June, welcoming 900 exhibitors and start-ups, 250 leading investors, 250 conference speakers, and 30 ministerial delegations, while attracting tens of thousands of attendees from 120 countries.

With more than 100 participating government entities from 80 countries, GITEX Africa 2023 will also be the catalyst of multiple investment pledges and pubic private partnership announcements spearheading the acceleration of Africa’s digital transformation initiatives.

Mr. Akhannouch along with dignitaries and ministers from across Africa and the world spoke at the inauguration ceremony, including H.E Dr Ghita Mezzour, Minister of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform; Sidi Mohammed Drissi Melyani, the General Director of the Moroccan Digital Development Agency; H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, UAE Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence; Mr. Chakib Alj, President of The General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, Mr. Lacina Kone, CEO of Smart Africa; and Ms. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, GITEX Africa’s organiser.

“In light of the economic upheaval and profound transformations the world is witnessing today, digital technology has become an essential and unprecedented lever for economic development both internationally, and in the African continent in particular,” said Mr. Akhannouch.

“Africa has increasingly worked to consolidate its position as a dynamic environment that supports innovation. GITEX Africa provides a unique platform to highlight the promising potential of the African continent and its accelerated efforts in developing talents and skills in the fields of technology, while enhancing innovations in promising sectors such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and personal data protection.”

GITEX Africa 2023 is held under the High Patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI, and hosted by the Digital Development Agency (ADD), under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform.

Africa’s showpiece tech event is affiliated with GITEX Global in Dubai, UAE, the world’s largest tech and start-up show, rated by tech executives as the world’s best global tech event. More information is available at www.GITEXAfrica.com.

About GITEX AFRICA:

GITEX AFRICA (www.GITEXAfrica.com) is the first overseas venture for GITEX GLOBAL, leveraging a 42-year legacy connecting tech titans, governments, start-ups, investors and global innovation hubs to accelerate, collaborate, and explore a new journey in the world’s rising tech continent. The show will take place from 31 May-2 June 2023 in Marrakech, Morocco, shaping the vision for a more connected, sustainable, inclusive, and innovative digital economy. The landmark event was launched in partnership with the Digital Development Agency (ADD), a strategic public entity leading the Moroccan government's digital transformation agenda under the authority of the Moroccan Ministry of Digital Transition and Administration Reform. KAOUN International, the overseas events organising company of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), leads the partnership for this much awaited tech show.