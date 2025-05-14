In a compelling and timely webinar, the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) (www.CMAGAfrica.com) convened leading experts to unpack how intensifying geopolitical tensions—particularly between the United States and China—are reshaping Africa’s critical minerals landscape, with a spotlight on cobalt production in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

As global demand for critical minerals accelerates and countries tighten export policies to secure supply chains, Africa’s role as a key player in the energy transition has never been more significant. The webinar, which focused on “navigating Geopolitics and Market Shifts in Africa’s Critical Minerals Sector,” drew participants from across the mining, policy, and investment sectors.



Chaired by CMAG’s head of markets and research Dr. Theo Acheampong, the webinar included expert insights from Christopher Vandome, Senior Research Fellow, Africa Programme, Chatham House, Dinah McLeod, Director General, Cobalt Institute, and John R. Sloan, Economist, United Nations Economic Commission for Africa.

The speakers shared expert insights on emerging policy and market trends, with a focus on cobalt supply chains in the DRC, Africa’s positioning in a polarised global economy, and how tariff regimes and export bans are shaping investment flows into African mining projects.

“The strategic importance of Africa’s mineral resources is only growing,” said Dr. Acheampong. “This webinar highlighted the urgency for African nations to build resilient, value-added critical minerals industries that can withstand external shocks. Events like this are a crucial part of CMAG achieving its mission to put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains.”

Reflecting on the webinar’s key takeaways, John R. Sloan said, “African countries are better equipped for the ‘critical’ minerals boom than past commodity super-cycles, with frameworks such as the Africa Mining Vision and Africa’s Green Minerals Strategy to guide policies for value-addition and industrialisation.”

The session underscored the importance of proactive policymaking, regional collaboration, and transparent governance to ensure Africa captures long-term value from its mineral wealth.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Harry Clynch

Head of Communications

hclynch@cmagafrica.com

+447808118155

About the Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG):

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is an advocacy group that seeks to foster deeper relationships between Africa and global markets and put Africa at the heart of international discussions surrounding critical minerals and associated supply chains. CMAG aims to enable the creation of resilient and diversified critical minerals supply chains that benefit the communities in which they are extracted, as well as to accelerate economic development through the capture of value-adding activities.