The Critical Minerals Africa Group (CMAG) (www.CMAGAfrica.com) is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory Board, comprising industry leaders and experts dedicated to advancing sustainable development of critical minerals across the African continent. The esteemed board will provide strategic guidance and insights to support CMAG’s mission of fostering responsible mining practices and enhancing regional supply chains.

The inaugural members of the Advisory Board include:

Natznet Tesfay, Executive Director, Head of Insights and Analytics, S&P Global: With over a decade of experience in market analysis and strategic advisory, Ms. Tesfay brings a wealth of knowledge in economic forecasting and resource management. She will play a pivotal role in shaping CMAG’s data-driven initiatives and market intelligence efforts.

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman, APO Group: A seasoned communications and public relations expert, Mr. Pompigne-Mognard has extensive experience in enhancing stakeholder engagement and promoting investment opportunities in Africa. His expertise will be invaluable in amplifying CMAG’s presence and advocacy efforts on critical minerals.

Richard Morgan, Former Head of Government Relations, Anglo-American PLC: Mr Morgan’s extensive background in policy development and stakeholder relations will provide CMAG with crucial insights into navigating regulatory landscapes and fostering partnerships with governmental entities.

“We are excited to welcome distinguished professionals to our Advisory Board,” said Veronica Bolton Smith, CEO of the Critical Minerals Africa Group. “Their diverse expertise and commitment to sustainable practices will be instrumental in guiding initiatives aimed at unlocking Africa’s vast mineral potential while ensuring environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman of APO Group commented on his appointment: “Shaping positive perceptions of Africa’s potential and opportunities for growth and innovation amongst global stakeholders and audiences is critical. Following APO Group’s recently announced strategic partnership with CMAG to raise the global prominence of the continent’s critical minerals sector, being appointed to the Advisory Board is an immense honour. I look forward to working with fellow Advisory Board members to support CMAG in safeguarding Africa’s critical minerals for future generations.”

The establishment of the Advisory Board underscores CMAG’s commitment to addressing the growing demand for critical minerals, which are essential for technologies such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and advanced manufacturing.

About Critical Minerals Africa Group:

The Critical Minerals Africa Group is a leading organisation dedicated to promoting sustainable practices in the mining sector while unlocking the potential of Africa’s critical mineral resources. Through collaboration with industry stakeholders, regulatory bodies, and community leaders, CMAG aims to create a responsible and sustainable mining landscape that benefits both the economy and environment