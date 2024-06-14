The Critical Minerals Africa (CMA) Summit – Africa’s leading investment platform for the critical minerals sector – will return for its second edition on November 6 - 7 in Cape Town. CMA 2024 brings together African and global policymakers, project leaders and key stakeholders along the critical minerals value chain to unlock and promote investment opportunities across Africa’s mining space.

The African continent is home to 30% of global critical mineral reserves, including lithium, cobalt, platinum group metals (PGMs) and copper that are essential for energy transition and fourth industrial revolution technologies. To capitalize on growing demand for transition metals and minerals, Africa’s leading mining markets are seeking to catalyze investment across the critical minerals supply chain, with a view to maximizing production, diversifying exports and advancing manufacturing and end use applications of critical minerals across the continent.

In its inaugural edition, CMA hosted 250+ delegates, 40+ speakers, as well as ministers, mining companies and organizations from 16 countries for a full day of discussions, networking and deal signings. Organized alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy conference, CMA 2024 is set to be bigger and better, expanding to a two-day agenda with 50+ speakers, a dedicated project and mineral showcase, four distinct forums and a series of technical presentations and panel discussions. CMA 2024 is organized by Energy Capital&Power (ECP), in official partnership with the Critical Minerals International Alliance, African Energy Chamber, Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Moore Global, Rystad Energy and the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique.

Early speaker confirmations include Hon. Martin Gama Abucha, Minister of Mines of South Sudan; Hon. Monica Chang’anamuno, Minister of Mining of Malawi; Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa; Olimpia Pilch, Founder&COO of Critical Minerals International Alliance; Tim George, CEO of Pensana; Errol Smart, CEO of Orion Minerals; Vinay Somera, CEO of Isondo Precious Metals; Thomas Gono, President of the Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe; Geert Klok, Chairman of the Board of the Chamber of Mines of Mozambique; and Sokwani William Chilembo, CEO of the Zambia Chamber of Mines; among other distinguished speakers.

Engaging government officials from across the continent and globally, a high-level Ministerial Forum will examine the policy frameworks, infrastructure requirements and international cooperation requisite for empowering Africa’s critical minerals industry. A dedicated Investment Forum will showcase strategic opportunities for both producers and buyers across the spectrum of critical mineral and rare earth projects, while a Leaders Forum will explore the key trends and policy initiatives unlocking a new era of success for African mineral producers. Showcasing South Sudan’s frontier mining potential, CMA 2024 will feature the first-ever South Sudan Mining Forum, set to attract investment in the exploration and exploitation of the country’s prospective gold, zinc, manganese, nickel and cobalt deposits.

Another regional focus will be on Southern Africa, where the mining sector is a key GDP and employment driver and the region holds half of the world’s vanadium, platinum and diamonds, as well as substantial gold and cobalt reserves. Zambia represents one of the leading copper producers globally and recently introduced the Mineral Regulations Commission Bill to streamline mining licensing and fiscal terms, as it targets one million tons of copper output by 2026. Meanwhile, South Africa is advancing its PGMs industry – of which it holds over 90% of global reserves – to meet growing demand for energy transition technologies, including green hydrogen and fuel cell applications.

In the logistics sector, African producers are looking to bolster mining sector infrastructure to advance mapping and exploration activities, while ensuring the establishment of value-added industries. A session on the transnational Lobito Corridor will explore opportunities for Angola, Zambia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in facilitating mineral trade from the Copperbelt region to international markets. Having secured substantial financial commitments from global partners – including USAID, Africa Finance Corporation, African Development Bank, European Commission and US, UK and German governments – the project also serves as a successful model for attracting foreign investment and galvanizing broad international support.

“Building on the success of our inaugural event, CMA 2024 takes on an expanded agenda, uniting Africa’s leading mining companies, project developers and industry stakeholders. This year's summit will be instrumental in unlocking investment opportunities across Africa’s critical minerals space and ensuring the sector is leveraged for long-term and inclusive growth, while supporting the global energy transition,” said James Chester, ECP Senior Director.

CMA is the largest gathering of critical mineral stakeholders in Africa. Taking place from November 6 – 7 in Cape Town, the event positions Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. This year’s edition takes place under the theme Innovate, Enact, Invest in African Critical Minerals to Sustain Global Growth, connecting African mining projects and regulators with global investors and stakeholders to untap the full potential of the continent’s raw materials. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting sales@energycapitalpower.com or visit, https://CriticalMineralsAfrica.com.