CRDB Bank has entered three landmark partnerships with leading development finance institutions, FinDev Canada, DEG (KfW Group, Germany), and Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB), marking a significant milestone in its transformation journey to advance inclusive and sustainable finance across Africa.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the CRDB Bank Investors and Partners Forum, held on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Annual Meetings in Washington D.C., in partnership with Invest Africa. The high-level forum convened global investors and senior government officials from Tanzania, Burundi, and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Distinguished attendees included the Minister of Finance of Burundi, the Minister of Information of the DRC, the Governors of the Central Banks of Tanzania and Burundi, the Ambassadors of Tanzania and Burundi to the United States, and the Permanent Secretary Treasury from the Ministry of Finance of Tanzania, Dr. Natu El-Maamry Mwamba, who is leading the Tanzania delegation to the World Bank and IMF Meetings and served as the Guest of Honor.

East Africa faces persistent gaps in financing for MSMEs, climate-smart agriculture, and affordable housing. CRDB Bank has positioned itself as a regional driver of transformation, addressing these challenges by mobilizing capital, expertise, and technology to create tangible impact for communities and businesses.

These agreements were formalized by CRDB Bank’s Group Chief Executive Officer&Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, alongside the partner leadership, CEO of Shelter Afrique Development Bank - Thierno-Habib, CEO of DEG - Roland Siller and CEO of FinDev Canada - Lori Kerr.

Inclusive Growth: Through its partnership with FinDev Canada, CRDB Bank secured a USD 60 million sustainability-linked facility to expand financing for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), with a strong emphasis on women-owned businesses and climate-resilient projects.

SME Empowerment: With DEG, CRDB Bank will unlock a USD 50 million facility dedicated to SME sub-loans, supporting business growth, innovation, and job creation in Tanzania.

Social Equity&Affordable Housing: The partnership with Shelter Afrique Development Bank addresses the region's housing deficit, beginning with a USD 10 million facility for CRDB DRC.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, CRDB Bank Group CEO&Managing Director, Abdulmajid Nsekela, said “These partnerships reflect our shared vision of an Africa that is financially inclusive, food secure, and sustainably developed. At CRDB Bank, we believe finance should be a force for good - unlocking potential, creating jobs, and driving long-term value for communities. By joining hands with institutions like FinDev Canada, DEG, and Shelter Afrique, we are accelerating our vision to transform lives and develop economies to their fullest potential. This is more than capital; it is confidence in Africa’s future.”

Highlighting the significance of this partnership, Mr. Thierno-Habib Hann, CEO of Shelter Afrique Development Bank, remarked, “At Shelter Afrique Development Bank (ShafDB), we believe that affordable housing and urban infrastructure are the foundation of inclusive and sustainable economic growth. Our partnership with CRDB Bank reflects our shared vision to channel capital toward impact, equity, and regional integration. Together, we are not only financing homes, we are financing dignity, opportunity, and the infrastructure of a more resilient Africa. Whilst our partnership starts with CRDB Bank DRC, we have a plan to support CRDB Bank in Tanzania and Burundi. Our Advisory Services offering will ensure that the CRDB Bank housing finance team is capacitated to address the integrated housing value chain in a de-risked manner. This partnership reinforces our joint commitment to ensuring that every African family has access to safe, affordable, and climate-resilient housing, which remains the cornerstone of sustainable urban transformation, while ensuring regional integration via trade in construction materials across countries”

Beyond financing, these collaborations are structured to deliver affordability, long-term sustainability, and measurable social impact, strengthening the Bank’s strategic positioning and generating value for both investors and communities.

“FinDev Canada’s partnership with CRDB Bank is built on a shared commitment to creating opportunity where it’s needed most. By deepening our collaboration, we’re mobilising capital and investing in the potential of local markets, entrepreneurs, and communities across Sub-Saharan Africa. This MOU is an important step toward strengthening meaningful engagement, co-investment, and long-term impact in critical sectors that support sustainable development and climate action,” said Lori Kerr, CEO, FinDev Canada.

Apart from the signings, the CRDB Bank Investors and Partners Forum provided a platform to explore regional transformation and investment opportunities in Tanzania, Burundi and the DRC . The dialogue reinforced CRDB Bank’s role as a bridge between global finance and local impact, highlighting how MSMEs, farmers, and communities are benefiting from these strategic initiatives.

By combining its strong East African presence with the strategic reach of its Dubai Representative Office, CRDB Bank is positioning itself not only as a regional champion of inclusive finance but also as a trusted bridge to global markets. These partnerships underscore the Bank’s ambition to extend its impact across the continent and beyond, supporting inclusive prosperity and sustainable growth.