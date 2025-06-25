On June 25, commencing at 4:00 p.m., for approximately 30 minutes, Mr. FUJII Hisayuki, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan, received a courtesy call from H.E. Mr. Hamza Adan Haadoow, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Federal Republic of Somalia. The overview of the courtesy call is as follows:
- At the outset, State Minister Fujii welcomed Permanent Secretary Hamza’s visit to Japan and expressed his expectation for further cooperation at the United Nations, including the Security Council, with the Federal Republic of Somalia, as Somalia is serving as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for two years from 2025.
- In response, Permanent Secretary Hamza expressed gratitude for Japan’s support so far and stated that Somalia would like to further deepen cooperation in the international arena including the Security Council, and bilateral cooperation.
- State Minister Fujii, while mentioning Japan’s efforts, stated that Japan would like to continue cooperation with Somalia towards its peace and stability. In response, Permanent Secretary Hamza expressed his expectation for Japan’s cooperation.
- They also exchanged views on regional situations such as their policies toward North Korea including on the nuclear and missile issues as well as the abductions issue, cooperation in UN Security Council reform，maintaining and strengthening the international order based on the rule of law, the cooperation toward the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD9) and others. They concurred to continue close cooperation in the international arena.