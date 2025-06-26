Captain Vikas Guleria, Commanding Officer of INS TEG paid a courtesy call on Mr. Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, at Maison Quéau de Quinssy on Thursday, 26 June 2025.

During the meeting, discussions centered on the enduring tradition of the Indian Armed Forces’ involvement in Seychelles’ National Day celebrations as well as this year’s National Day Parade. Captain Vikas Guleria, who participated in the national day festivities in Seychelles in 2017, is keen to enhance cultural and people to people relationships to foster regional partnerships during his visit.

They also highlighted ongoing capacity-building efforts through the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme for Seychelles Defence Forces personnel and the joint surveillance of Seychelles’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) being conducted in partnership with the Seychelles Coast Guard during INS TEG’s visit.

Recognizing India as a key maritime security partner, Minister Radegonde underlined the importance of continued naval cooperation in addressing regional threats such as piracy off the Somali coast and other illicit maritime activities such, as Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated fishing, in the Western Indian Ocean.

Minister Radegonde expressed appreciation for India’s enduring support and reaffirmed Seychelles’ commitment to strengthening bilateral ties. He welcomed the continued presence of Indian naval vessels in Seychelles as a testament to the deepening military cooperation between the two nations.