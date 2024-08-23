The use of cellular phones by inmates in correctional centres, smuggling of contraband items and overcrowding in facilities featured high on the Portfolio Committee on Correctional Services’ agenda during an oversight visit to the Goodwood Correctional Centre.

The committee, on its first oversight visit of the 7th Parliament, decided to visit the correctional centre after videos made by an inmate at the centre went viral on social media early this month.

Committee Chairperson Ms Kgomotso Anthea Ramolobeng said: “We selected the centre due to recent videos by an inmate that went viral on social media boasting about the good life he is living in the facility. The content loaded on social media by a specific inmate at Goodwood is also the reason we selected this centre first. How did he obtain the cell phone and manage to upload content on a social media account for so long without being found?” Ms Ramolobeng asked.

During the oversight visit, the committee, accompanied by the Deputy Minister of Correctional Services and other officials, also visited cells housing remand detainees and sentenced offenders, along with the kitchen, health facilities, library and the court housed at the centre.

The committee was also briefed by the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) and the centre management, hearing that the centre currently has a 53% overcrowding rate. It has an approved bed space of 1 651 but houses a total of 2 497 inmates. At the same time, the centre has a staff vacancy rate of 15,25% with 56 vacant posts.

Ms Ramolobeng afterwards said, “The kitchen was clean. The health facility has a doctor daily on duty. We raised concern about the overcrowding. We realised that this is not a new thing and that severe budget cuts to the department of the years impacted on this.”

Referring to the inhouse court, she also remarked: “The inhouse-based court is the first of its kind. It is a groundbreaking initiative and has cost and security benefits for the department. This is indeed a good story to tell.”

As for the incident depicted in the video, the committee was informed that the inmate had a cell phone stored inside a radio he had permission to use and was posting videos for around three months. The cell phone was confiscated and since then a security threat and risk assessment has been done at the centre. Two surprise searches have also since been conducted where 28 cell phones and other contraband were found.

“We commend the department for this action. It seems it is necessary to do these random unexpected searches. Inmates who break the laws inside our centres should be dealt with decisively. It is important to ascertain whether they had assistance from family, officials or contractors delivering good to centres,” said Ms Ramolobeng.

Committee member Mr Damien Klopper was also concerned about the bed space after noticing that beds were pushed together to accommodate more inmates. “We cannot have multiple people sleeping on one small bed. Also, why was the inmate’s application for a radio approved?” he asked. He also raised concerns that the CCTV in the centre is currently not functional and will be brought “back to life”.

Another committee Member, Mr Erald Cloete, wanted more information on how regularly the DCS conducts surprise raids at facilities. Meanwhile, committee Member Ms Betty Diale raised concerns about the perimeter fence, which is not maintained by the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure.

In closing, Ms Ramolobeng informed the DCS that this is just the first visit and to expect unannounced visits in future so the committee can see if what appears on paper is, in fact, what is happening in correctional centres.