The African Energy Chamber (AEC), the voice of the African energy sector, is proud to announce nominees for the African Energy Awards 2022 – exclusively sponsored by integrated energy and chemical company Sasol – to celebrate the relentless dedication and innovative mechanisms implemented by professionals and organizations within the continent’s energy industry to make energy poverty history by 2030, while driving socioeconomic development.

Taking place during the African Energy Week (AEW) conference and exhibition – Africa’s premier event for the oil and gas sector scheduled for October 18 – 21 in Cape Town – this year’s edition of the African Energy Awards will celebrate and honor Africa’s leading energy projects and leaders for their ground-breaking contributions to the industry in style.

Shortlisted by industry leaders and professionals the outstanding and inspiring energy projects and innovators competing for the coveted AEW 2022 Africa Energy Awards include:

NOC of the Year Award

This award recognizes the achievements of the National Oil Company that has most proven capable to not only be a reliable partner, but to be the leading entity in the road to its nation’s energy ambitions

The nominees are:

National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), National Oil Corporation (Libya), Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Sonatrach, Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and Sonangol, E.P.

Gas Monetization Award

This award recognizes companies and projects that are upheaving gas monetization in Africa to close the energy poverty gap.

The nominees are:

Eni Mozambique, EG LNG, Decade of Gas – Nigeria, Greenville Liquefied Natural Gas Co. Ltd. And Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC).

Operational Excellence Leader of the year Award

This award goes to the company that has excelled in operating on the continent in a novel, sustainable and locally impactful way.

The nominees are:

EG LNG, ENI Angola, SEPLAT Energy, Somoil, SA, Perenco and PETROSEN SA

CEO of the Year Award

This award recognizes the achievement of high-level executives that have demonstrated outstanding leadership in their organizations.

The nominees are:

Sebastião Gaspar Martins, President of the Board of Directors, Sonangol E.P; Benoît de la Fouchardiere, Group General Manager, Perenco; Proscovia Nabbanja, Chief Executive Officer, Uganda National Oil Company; Philip Mshelbila, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria LNG Limited; Fleetwood Grobler, President and Chief Executive Officer, Sasol Limited; Sabine Dall'Omo, Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa and Catherine Uju Ifejika, Chief Executive Officer, Brittania-U.

ESG Leader of the Year Award

This award recognizes champions that are protecting and promoting local populations while ensuring fair and safe operations.

The nominees are:

Bp, Equinor, TotalEnergies SE, SEPLAT Energy, Kosmos Energy Ltd and Oando PLC.

African Independent of the Year Award

This award goes to the independent who has succeeded in making a footprint in the continent and opening up the upstream game for new explorers to come.

The nominees are:

Kosmos Energy Ltd, SEPLAT Energy, Perenco, Somoil, SA and Brittania-U.

Game-Changer of the Year Award:

This award is given to the company or organization that has revolutionized its field, changing the rules of what is common ground and what has become the new rule.

The nominees are:

RENERGEN Ltd, Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited, Tanzania Liquefied Natural Gas Project (TLNGP), East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP), Azule Energy, Shell Namibia, TotalEnergies Namibia and Sanha Lean Gas Connection (SLGC).

Renewable Energy Project of the Year

This award will be given to a company or organization driving innovation across the renewables market and or increasing Africa’s renewables penetration as the continent seeks to diversify its energy mix for energy security.

The nominees are:

Hyphen Hydrogen Energy - Green Hydrogen Project, Namibia; CWP Global - AMAN Green Hydrogen Project; Mauritania: Chariot Energy Group - Project Nour, Mauritania; ACWA Power - Ouarzazate Solar Power Complex, Morocco; Lake Turkana Wind Power Limited - Lake Turkana Wind Farm, Kenya andPhelan Energy Group - Floating Solar Power Farms, South Africa.

About African Energy Week (AEW):

AEW 2022 is the AEC’s annual conference, exhibition and networking event. AEW 2022 unites African energy stakeholders with investors and international partners to drive industry growth and development and promote Africa as the destination for energy investments. Key organizations such as the African Petroleum Producers Organization, as well as African heavyweights including Equatorial Guinea and Nigeria, have partnered with AEW, strengthening the role the event will play in Africa’s energy future.